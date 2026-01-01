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Poster of The Mona Lisa Without a Smile
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Mona Lisa Without a Smile
7.3

The Mona Lisa Without a Smile

, 1968
Gioconda fara surîs
Romania / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Mona Lisa Without a Smile
7.3

Synopsis

Sent on assignment to write a report on a scientist from an industrial complex, Caius, an established author, bumps into former schoolmate Cosma. Together they attend the press junket, discovering the subject of Caius’ assignment to be none other than their former university crush, Irina. The joyful reunion takes them to their old haunts, but once Cosma leaves, the remaining couple head down memory lane, spending the evening confronting each other with their conflicted shared history of love and abandonment. Between Caius’ enduring charm and Irina’s guarded independence, their romantic two-step will finally bring them requited closure.

Cast

Silvia Popovici
Irina
Ion Marinescu
Caius
Gheorghe Cozorici
Cosma
Nicolae Radu
Alec
Lucia Muresan
Ioana
Maria Cumbari
Rita
Florian Pittis
Tanarul
Costel Radulescu
Profesorul
Eugenia Eftimie
Rodica Popescu Bitanescu
Director Malvina Ursianu
Writer Malvina Ursianu
Composer Richard Oschanitzky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 3 May 1968
Release date
3 May 1968 Romania
Production Studioul Cinematografic Bucuresti
Also known as
Gioconda fara surîs, Djokonda bez osmeha, Gioconda bez uśmiechu, Gioconda mosoly nélkül, Gioconda ohne Lächeln, La Gioconda senza il sorriso, The Monalisa Without a Smile

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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