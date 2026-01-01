Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Sanada fûunroku
Sanada fûunroku
Sanada fuunroku
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Fantasy
History
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
1963
World premiere
11 December 1963
Release date
11 December 1963
Japan
Production
Toei Kyoto
Also known as
Sanada fûunroku, Brave Records of the Sanada Clan, Cronica celor din clanul Sanada, Sasuke and His Comedians, Tale of the Sanada Family, 真田風雲録
Director
Tai Katô
Cast
Kinnosuke Nakamura
Misako Watanabe
Fujio Tokita
Jelly Fujio
Mickey Curtis
Cast and Crew
