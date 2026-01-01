Menu
Poster of Sanada fûunroku
1 poster
Sanada fûunroku

Sanada fuunroku 18+
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 11 December 1963
Release date
11 December 1963 Japan
Production Toei Kyoto
Also known as
Sanada fûunroku, Brave Records of the Sanada Clan, Cronica celor din clanul Sanada, Sasuke and His Comedians, Tale of the Sanada Family, 真田風雲録
Director
Tai Katô
Cast
Kinnosuke Nakamura
Misako Watanabe
Fujio Tokita
Jelly Fujio
Mickey Curtis
Film rating

