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Poster of Grown Up Children
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Grown Up Children
7.3

Grown Up Children

, 1961
Adult Children
USSR / Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of Grown Up Children
7.3

Cast

Aleksey Gribov
Aleksey Gribov
Anatoliy Kuzmich Korolyov
Zoya Fyodorova
Zoya Fyodorova
Tatyana Ivanova Korolyova
Liliana Alyoshnikova
Lyusya Korolyova (Vinogradova)
Aleksandr Demyanenko
Aleksandr Demyanenko
Igor Vinogradov
Vsevolod Sanaev
Vsevolod Sanaev
Vasili Vasilyevich
Andrei Tutyshkin
Andrei Tutyshkin
Boris Vladimirovich
Gennadiy Bortnikov
Vlyublyonniy
Nikolay Grabbe
Starshina militsii u parikmakherskoy
Marina Khatuntseva
Vlyubennaya
Konstantin Khudyakov
Konstantin Khudyakov
Molodoy arkhitektor
Director Villen Azarov
Writer Valentina Spirina
Composer Aleksandr Flyarkovsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 1961
World premiere 6 December 1961
Release date
6 December 1961 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Vzroslye deti, Взрослые дети, Adult Children, Dorosłe dzieci, Erwachsene Kinder, Grown-Up Children, Hijos adultos, Hogar dulce hogar, Két szoba összkomfort, Kurittomat vanhemmat, Suaugę vaikai, Дорослі діти, Enfants adultes

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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