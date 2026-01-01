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Poster of Five Days, Five Nights
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Five Days, Five Nights
6.5

Five Days, Five Nights

, 1961
Pyat dney - pyat nochey
Germany, Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Five Days, Five Nights
6.5

Synopsis

Five Days, Five Nights (Fünf Tage, Fünf Nächte) takes place in Dresden in the immediate aftermath of the Second World War. While Dresden is in ruins, over two thousand paintings by artists including Rembrandt, Raphael, Rubens, Giorgione, and Vermeer have disappeared from the city’s Old Masters Picture Gallery. Red Army captain Leonov and his soldiers have been ordered to recover the lost paintings. During the next five days, Dresden’s residents join the search for the collection. A secret Nazi document offers a first lead…

Cast

Vsevolod Safonov
Vsevolod Safonov
Hauptmann Leonow
Vsevolod Sanaev
Vsevolod Sanaev
Sergeant Koslow
Annekathrin Bürger
Barbara Dittus
Heinz-Dieter Knaup
Paul Naumann
Marga Legal
Luise Rank
Wilhelm Koch-Hooge
Erich Braun
Monika Lennartz
Sonja Fischer
Ruth Kommerell
Mutter Fischer
Erich Franz
Vater Baum
Vladimir Pitsek
Soldat Galkin
Nikolai Smorchkov
Soldat Tkatschenko
Director Lev Arnshtam
Writer Lev Arnshtam, Wolfgang Ebeling
Composer Dmitri Shostakovich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Russia
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1961
World premiere 27 February 1961
Release date
27 February 1961 USSR
Production Mosfilm, DEFA-Studio für Spielfilme
Also known as
Pyat dney - pyat nochey, Пять дней - пять ночей, Five Days, Five Nights, Fünf Tage - Fünf Nächte, Öt nap - öt éjjel, Pięć dni - pięć nocy

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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