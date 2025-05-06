Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Third Half
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Third Half
7.2

The Third Half

, 1962
Tretiy taym
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of The Third Half
7.2

Cast

Vladimir Kashpur
Vladimir Kashpur
Kirill Zaytsev
Leonid Kuravlyov
Leonid Kuravlyov
Lonya Fokin
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Savchuk
Gleb Strizhenov
Gleb Strizhenov
Yevgeniy Ryazantsev
Yuri Volkov
Sokolovskiy
Yuriy Nazarov
Yuriy Nazarov
Misha Skachko
Gennady Yukhtin
Dugin
Alexey Eybozhenko
Lemeshko
Aleksandr Metyolkin
Pavlik
Yevgeniy Paptsov
Sovyetskiy futbolist
Director Yevgeni Karelov
Writer Aleksandr Borshchagovskiy
Composer Andrei Petrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 11 April 1963
Release date
11 April 1963 Russia 12+
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Tretiy taym, El tercer tiempo, Третий тайм, A harmadik félidő, De derde helft, Desempate ante la muerte, Skazani na mecz, The Last Game, The Third Half, To imihronio tou thanatou, Trzecia połowa, Third Time

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Third Half

The Game
The Game Sport, Drama
2012, Russia / Ukraine
6.4
Victory
Victory Sport, Drama, Action
1981, USA
6.7
Two Comrades Were Serving
Two Comrades Were Serving War, Drama
1968, USSR
7.9
V trudnyy chas
V trudnyy chas Drama, War
1961, USSR
6.8
The Last Day
The Last Day Drama
1972, USSR
6.6
Vstrecha pered razlukoy
Vstrecha pered razlukoy War
1985, USSR
5.2
Zheleznodorozhnyy romans
Zheleznodorozhnyy romans Drama
2002, Russia
6.4
Malchishki
Malchishki Drama
1978, USSR
7.2
Krasnyy chernozyom
Krasnyy chernozyom Drama
1977, USSR
5.5
Mission in Kabul
Mission in Kabul War
1970, USSR
5.9
Nepodsuden
Nepodsuden Drama
1969, USSR
7.3
Virineya
Virineya Drama
1968, USSR
7.1
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more