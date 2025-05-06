Similar films for The Third Half
The Game Sport, Drama
2012, Russia / Ukraine
6.4
Victory Sport, Drama, Action
1981, USA
6.7
Two Comrades Were Serving War, Drama
1968, USSR
7.9
V trudnyy chas Drama, War
1961, USSR
6.8
The Last Day Drama
1972, USSR
6.6
Vstrecha pered razlukoy War
1985, USSR
5.2
Zheleznodorozhnyy romans Drama
2002, Russia
6.4
Malchishki Drama
1978, USSR
7.2
Krasnyy chernozyom Drama
1977, USSR
5.5
Mission in Kabul War
1970, USSR
5.9
Nepodsuden Drama
1969, USSR
7.3
Virineya Drama
1968, USSR
7.1