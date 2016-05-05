Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of A Hard Day's Night
7.3
Kinoafisha Films A Hard Day's Night
7.3

A Hard Day's Night

, 1964
A Hurd Day's Night
Great Britain / Biography, Musical, Documentary / 18+
Poster of A Hard Day's Night
7.3

Cast

John Lennon
John Lennon
John
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney
Paul
Ringo Starr
Ringo
George Harrison
George
Wilfrid Brambell
Grandfather
Norman Rossington
Norm
John Junkin
Shake
Victor Spinetti
T.V. Director
Anna Quayle
Millie
Deryck Guyler
Police Inspector
Director Richard Lester
Writer Alun Owen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1964
Online premiere 5 May 2016
World premiere 6 July 1964
Release date
2 March 2017 Argentina
1 August 1984 Australia G
30 January 2004 Austria
2 February 2001 Brazil
30 July 1964 Denmark
29 April 1977 Finland
10 December 2014 France
23 July 1964 Germany
7 July 1964 Great Britain
14 June 2001 Hungary
2 February 2001 Iceland
23 September 1964 India
24 July 1964 Ireland
26 April 2001 Israel
20 August 1964 Italy
22 December 1973 Japan
4 December 2014 Mexico
3 July 2014 Netherlands
1 March 2001 Peru
11 October 2001 Philippines
1 April 1965 Poland
6 April 2001 South Africa
5 May 2016 South Korea
21 December 2001 Spain
3 August 1964 Sweden Btl
1 October 1965 Turkey
11 August 1964 USA
14 September 1964 Uruguay
27 August 1964 Venezuela
MPAA G
Budget $560,000
Worldwide Gross $2,397,750
Production Walter Shenson Films, Proscenium Films
Also known as
A Hard Day's Night, ¡Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Paul, John, George y Ringo!, Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!, Perný den, The Beatles, ¡Qué noche la de aquel día!, 4 Garçons dans le vent, A Hard Day's Night: Rankan päivän ilta, Anochecer de un día agitado, Beatlemania, Beatles No. 1, Bîtoruzu ga yattekuru/Yaa! Yaa! Yaa!, Đêm Của Một Ngày Vất Vả, Egy nehéz nap éjszakája, En hård dags nat, Erfiður dagur, Gençlerin sevgilisi, La noche de un día difícil, La noche de un largo día, Noc po ciężkim dniu, Noć posle napornog dana, Os quatro Cabeleiras do Após-Calipso, Os Reis do Iê Iê Iê, Os Reis do Ié-Ié-Ié, Quatre garçons dans le vent, Quatre gars dans le vent, Tazký den, The Beatles: Вечер трудного дня, Tutti per uno, Una nit ben dura, Vier jongens in de wind, Vier jongens op rondreis, Xefantoma me tous Beatles, Yeah Yeah Yeah, Yeah! Yeah! Här kommer vi, Yeah! Yeah! Tässä tulemme!, Ξεφάντωμα με τους Μπιτλς, Вечір важкого дня, Нощ след тежък ден, ハード・デイズ・ナイト, 一夜狂歡, La noche de un día agitado, Os 4 Cabeleiras do Após-Calypso, 一夜狂欢, The Beatles - A Hard Days Night, החיפושיות: לילה של יום מפרך, The Beatles - Perný den, The Beatles - A Hard Day's Night

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for A Hard Day's Night

George Harrison: Living in the Material World
George Harrison: Living in the Material World Documentary
2011, USA
7.0
Help!
Help! Musical, Comedy, Adventure
1965, Great Britain
7.0
The Beatles: Yellow Submarine
The Beatles: Yellow Submarine Musical
1968, Great Britain
6.0
The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert
The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert Music
2022, USA
9.0
Nowhere Boy
Nowhere Boy Drama
2009, Great Britain / Canada
7.0
Tommy
Tommy Drama, Musical, Fantasy
1975, Great Britain
6.0
Woodstock
Woodstock Documentary, History, Musical
1970, USA
8.0
The Best Years of Our Lives
The Best Years of Our Lives Romantic, Drama
1946, USA
8.0
Imagine
Imagine Documentary, Musical
1972, USA
7.0
My Generation
My Generation Documentary
2018, Great Britain
7.0
Awake: The Life of Yogananda
Awake: The Life of Yogananda Documentary
2014, USA
7.0
The Last Waltz
The Last Waltz Musical, Documentary
1978, USA
8.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more