Poster of War Hunt
Kinoafisha Films War Hunt

War Hunt

War Hunt 18+
Synopsis

Dispatched to the front lines during the Korean War, an idealistic American soldier discovers the horrors of combat and comes at odds with a psychopathic member of his platoon.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 1 May 1962
Release date
1 May 1962 USA
Budget $300,000
Production T-D Enterprises
Also known as
War Hunt, Hinter feindlichen Linien, El que mató por placer, Bag fjendens linier, Caccia di guerra, Harp dehşeti, Krigsgalen, La guerre est aussi une chasse, Le G.I à la figure sale, Le Mal de tuer, Nattens kämpare, O polemos mas ekane sklirous, Obsessão de Matar, The G.I met het vuile gezicht, Vânătoare de război, Wojenne polowanie, Yön taistelijat, Военная охота, 워 헌트
Director
Denis Sanders
Cast
John Saxon
Charles Aidman
Sydney Pollack
Tommy Matsuda
Anthony Ray
Cast and Crew
Quotes
[first lines]
Pvt. Roy Loomis Once you get out of training, you're funneled into what's called the pipeline, and you become a number while you're traveling in it, until you get spewed out somewhere at the other end. After you land, you look for signs of war. A bullet scar in a wall, a bombed out building. You don't have to look very hard. You see a lot of poverty, kids starving. When you get out of the trucks after the ship and the train, you know the pipeline is carrying you further toward the front. You're going to be a combat infantryman, the tip of the spear. You don't know what it will be like or what will happen. You wonder whether you're going to get killed.
