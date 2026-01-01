Schachnovelle, Brainwashed, Até o Último Obstáculo, Et spil om livet, Gestapo Zindanlarında, Högt spel för friheten, Jaque a la locura, Juego de reyes, Le joueur d'échecs, Novela o šahu, Nuvelă de șah, O aihmalotos den milise, O Jogador de Xadrez, Sakknovella, Scacco alla follia, The Royal Game, Three Moves to Freedom, Viimeinen siirto vapauteen, Шахматна новела, Шахматная новелла
Film rating
6.8
Rate12 votes
6.8IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.