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Poster of Brainwashed
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Brainwashed
6.8

Brainwashed

, 1960
Brainwashed / Schachnovelle
West Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Brainwashed
6.8

Cast

Curd Jürgens
Claire Bloom
Hansjörg Felmy
Mario Adorf
Albert Bessler
Rudolf Forster
Director Gerd Oswald
Writer Stefan Zweig, Harold Medford, Gerd Oswald, Herbert Reinecker
Composer Hans-Martin Majewski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country West Germany
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 2 September 1960
Release date
2 September 1960 Austria 12
14 January 1963 Denmark
27 October 1961 Finland
16 September 1960 Germany
6 September 1960 Great Britain
23 October 1980 Hungary
2 November 1961 Mexico
12 February 1962 Spain
29 May 1961 Sweden
25 June 1961 USA
Production Roxy Film
Also known as
Schachnovelle, Brainwashed, Até o Último Obstáculo, Et spil om livet, Gestapo Zindanlarında, Högt spel för friheten, Jaque a la locura, Juego de reyes, Le joueur d'échecs, Novela o šahu, Nuvelă de șah, O aihmalotos den milise, O Jogador de Xadrez, Sakknovella, Scacco alla follia, The Royal Game, Three Moves to Freedom, Viimeinen siirto vapauteen, Шахматна новела, Шахматная новелла

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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