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Poster of Little Hare
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Little Hare
7.2

Little Hare

, 1964
Zaychik
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Little Hare
7.2

Cast

Leonid Bykov
Leonid Bykov
Zaychik
Olga Krasina
Natasha
Igor Gorbachyov
Shabashnikov
Sergey Filippov
Sergey Filippov
Theater Director
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Assistant Director
Aleksei Smirnov
Aleksei Smirnov
Sound Effects Man
Igor Dmitriev
Igor Dmitriev
Count Nulin
Lev Stepanov
Patronchikov
Glikeriya Bogdanova-Chesnokova
Actress
Aleksey Kozhevnikov
Young Doctor
Director Leonid Bykov
Writer Michael Gindin, Mikhail Gindin, Genrikh Ryabkin, Kim Ryzhov
Composer Andrei Petrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 1 December 1964
Release date
1 December 1964 Russia 12+
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Zaychik, Little Hare, Зайчик, Bunny, Nieśmiały w akcji, Nyúl kolléga házassága

Film rating

7.2
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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