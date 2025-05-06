7.2Zaychik
Little Hare, 1964
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Cast
Olga Krasina
Natasha
Igor Gorbachyov
Shabashnikov
Lev Stepanov
Patronchikov
Glikeriya Bogdanova-Chesnokova
Actress
Aleksey Kozhevnikov
Young Doctor
Director Leonid Bykov
Writer Michael Gindin, Mikhail Gindin, Genrikh Ryabkin, Kim Ryzhov
Composer Andrei Petrov
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 1 December 1964
Release date
|1 December 1964
|Russia
|12+
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Zaychik, Little Hare, Зайчик, Bunny, Nieśmiały w akcji, Nyúl kolléga házassága
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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