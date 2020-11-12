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This Solid Land
This Solid Land
, 1967
This Solid Land
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Aleksei Smirnov
Gennadi Yudin
Arkady Trusov
Yuriy Sarantsev
Director
Vladimir Lugovskiy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 5 minutes
Production year
1967
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Updated 12 November 2020
Stills
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