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Poster of This Solid Land
Kinoafisha Films This Solid Land

This Solid Land

, 1967
This Solid Land
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of This Solid Land

Cast

Aleksei Smirnov
Aleksei Smirnov
Gennadi Yudin
Arkady Trusov
Yuriy Sarantsev
Yuriy Sarantsev
Director Vladimir Lugovskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 1967

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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