Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Falling Leaves
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Falling Leaves
7.1

Falling Leaves

, 1966
Falling Leaves
USSR, Georgia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Falling Leaves
7.1

Cast

Ramaz Giorgobiani
Nico
Dodo Abashidze
Rezo
Bukhuti Zakariadze
Ilo
Gogi Kharabadze
Otari
Marina Kartsivadze
Marine
Aleksandre Omiadze
Head of wine factory
Baadur Tsuladze
Archili
Tengiz Daushvili
Nodari
Akaki Kvantaliani
Daviti
Otar Zautashvili
Shota
Director Otar Iosseliani
Writer Amiran Chichinadze, Otar Iosseliani
Composer Natela Ioseliani
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR / Georgia
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 16 January 1966
Release date
12 May 1968 USSR
Production Georgia-Film
Also known as
Giorgobistve, Falling Leaves, Листопад, Cierpkie wino, Die Weinernte, Když padá listí, La chute des feuilles, Lapams krentant, Listopad, Lombhullás, Novembro, Outono, Φυλλορροή, 落葉

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Falling Leaves

Pastorale
Pastorale Drama
1976, USSR
7.0
Favorites of the Moon
Favorites of the Moon Drama
1984, France / Italy / USSR
6.0
La chasse aux papillons
La chasse aux papillons Drama
1992, France / Germany / Italy
7.0
There Once was a Singing Blackbird
There Once was a Singing Blackbird Drama
1971, USSR
6.0
Monday Morning
Monday Morning Drama, Comedy
2002, France / Italy
5.0
The Wishing Tree
The Wishing Tree Drama
1976, Georgia / USSR
6.0
Winter Song
Winter Song Comedy, Drama
2015, France
6.0
Et la lumière fut
Et la lumière fut Drama, Comedy
1989, France / West Germany / Italy
7.0
Wine Reflections
Wine Reflections Drama, Comedy
2019, Russia
7.0
Chantrapas
Chantrapas Comedy, Biography
2010, France / Georgia
6.0
Gardens in Autumn
Gardens in Autumn Comedy, Romantic
2006, France
5.0
Farewell, Home Sweet Home
Farewell, Home Sweet Home Comedy
1999, France
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more