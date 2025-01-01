Menu
Bremenskie muzykanty
Bremenskie muzykanty
Bremenskie muzykanty
18+
Family
Animation
Musical
Fairy Tale
Bremenskie muzykanty
фрагмент из мультфильма
фрагмент из мультфильма
Country
USSR
Runtime
22 minutes
Production year
1969
World premiere
10 October 1969
Release date
10 October 1969
Russia
0+
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Bremenskie muzykanty, The Bremen Town Musicians, Бременские музыканты, Breemeni linna moosekandid, Brėmeno muzikantai, Iloiset musikantit, Muzykanci z Bremy, Бременські музиканти
Director
Inessa Kovalevskaya
Cast
Elmira Zherzdeva
Oleg Anofriev
Anatoliy Gorohov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Bremenskie muzykanty
7.8
Po sledam bremenskikh muzykantov
(1971)
6.9
Katerok
(1970)
7.2
V portu
(1975)
5.3
Yolki 6
(2017)
5.3
Paws, Bones & Rock'n'roll
(2014)
7.0
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk
(2011)
6.8
Smeshariki: Nachalo
(2011)
6.9
Yolki 2
(2011)
7.3
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa
(2010)
5.2
Kniga masterov
(2009)
7.3
Ilya and the Robber
(2007)
7.6
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych
(2006)
Cartoon rating
8.0
15
votes
7.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
Film Trailers
Bremenskie muzykanty
Фрагмент из мультфильма
Stills
