Poster of Bremenskie muzykanty
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Bremenskie muzykanty

Bremenskie muzykanty

Bremenskie muzykanty 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Bremenskie muzykanty - фрагмент из мультфильма
Bremenskie muzykanty  фрагмент из мультфильма
Country USSR
Runtime 22 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 10 October 1969
Release date
10 October 1969 Russia 0+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Bremenskie muzykanty, The Bremen Town Musicians, Бременские музыканты, Breemeni linna moosekandid, Brėmeno muzikantai, Iloiset musikantit, Muzykanci z Bremy, Бременські музиканти
Director
Inessa Kovalevskaya
Inessa Kovalevskaya
Cast
Elmira Zherzdeva
Elmira Zherzdeva
Oleg Anofriev
Oleg Anofriev
Anatoliy Gorohov
Anatoliy Gorohov
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

8.0
15 votes
7.9 IMDb
Stills
