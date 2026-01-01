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Poster of The Andromeda Nebula
5.8
Kinoafisha Films The Andromeda Nebula
5.8

The Andromeda Nebula

, 1967
Tumannost Andromedy
USSR / Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of The Andromeda Nebula
5.8

Cast

Vija Artmane
Vija Artmane
Veda Kong
Sergei Stolyarov
Sergei Stolyarov
Dar Veter
Nikolai Kryukov
Nikolai Kryukov
Erg Noor
Tatyana Voloshina
Niza Krit
Lado Tskhvariashvili
Mven Mas
Aleksandr Gai
Pur Hiss
Roman Khomyatov
Lyudmila Chursina
Lyudmila Chursina
Luma Lasvi
Marina Yurasova
Gennady Yukhtin
Yuzef Mironenko
Jerzy Hawryluk
Director Yevgeni Sherstobitov
Writer V. Dmitrevskiy, Yevgeni Sherstobitov, Ivan Yefremov
Composer Yakov Lapinsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 12 April 1964
Release date
4 December 1967 Russia 6+
12 April 1964 USSR
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Tumannost Andromedy, Andromeda Nebula, La Nébuleuse d'Andromède, Mgławica Andromedy, Туманность Андромеды, The Andromeda Nebula, Туманність Андроиеди

Film rating

5.8
Rate 16 votes
5.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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