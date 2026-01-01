Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner
7.5
Kinoafisha Films The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner
7.5

The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner

, 1962
The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner
Great Britain / Drama, Sport / 18+
Poster of The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner
7.5

Cast

Michael Redgrave
Michael Redgrave
Ruxton Towers Reformatory Governor
Tom Courtenay
Tom Courtenay
Colin Smith
Alec McCowen
Mr. Brown
Avis Bunnage
Mrs. Smith
James Bolam
Mike
Joe Robinson
Mr. Roach
Dervis Ward
Detective
Topsy Jane
Audrey
Julia Foster
Gladys
Ray Austin
Harry Craig
Director Tony Richardson
Writer Alan Sillitoe
Composer John Addison
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 20 September 1962
Release date
21 September 1962 Russia 18+
20 September 1962 Great Britain
21 September 1962 Kazakhstan
21 September 1962 Latvia
21 May 1968 Spain
21 September 1962 USA
21 September 1962 Ukraine
Production Woodfall Film Productions
Also known as
The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner, El mundo frente a mi, Die Einsamkeit des Langstreckenläufers, A hosszútávfutó magányossága, A Solidão De Uma Corrida Sem Fim, A Solidão do Corredor de Fundo, En terrænløbers ensomhed, Ensom Seier, Gioventù amore e rabbia, Ilgų distancijų bėgiko vienatvė, Kaikista kapinallisin, La soledad del corredor de fondo, La solitude du coureur de fond, Langdistanseløperen, Långdistanslöparen, O epanastatis, Osamljenost tekaca na dolge proge, Rebel with a Cause, Rebellen, Samotność długodystansowca, Sejr eller nederlag?, Singuratatea alergatorului de cursa lunga, Tony Richardson's The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner, Usamljenost trkača na duge staze, Η μοναξιά του δρομέα μεγάλων αποστάσεων, Ο επαναστάτης, Одиночество бегуна на длинную дистанцию, Самотният бегач на дълги разстояния, 長距離ランナーの孤独

Film rating

7.5
Rate 14 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner

Look Back in Anger
Look Back in Anger Drama
1959, Great Britain
7.0
A Taste of Honey
A Taste of Honey Drama
1961, Great Britain
7.0
White Riot
White Riot Documentary, Music
2019, Great Britain
7.0
Leave No Trace
Leave No Trace Drama
2018, USA
7.0
Heima
Heima Documentary
2007, Iceland
7.0
My Dinner with Andre
My Dinner with Andre Drama, Comedy, Biography
1981, USA
7.0
The Last Metro
The Last Metro Romantic, Drama, War
1980, France
7.0
O Lucky Man!
O Lucky Man! Drama
1973, USA / Great Britain
7.0
If....
If.... Drama
1968, Great Britain
7.0
The Knack ...and How to Get It
The Knack ...and How to Get It Comedy
1965, Great Britain
6.0
This Sporting Life
This Sporting Life Sport, Drama
1963, Great Britain
7.0
Billy Liar
Billy Liar Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1963, Great Britain
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more