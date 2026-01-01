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Film rating
7.5
Rate14 votes
7.5IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Colin SmithRunning's always been a big thing in our family, especially running away from the police.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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