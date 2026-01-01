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7.0
Kinoafisha
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Samurai Spy
7.0
Samurai Spy
, 1965
Ibun Sarutobi Sasuke
Japan / Action, Drama / 18+
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7.0
Synopsis
The legendary samurai Sasuke Sarutobi gets caught in a web of political intrigue, deception and espionage during the early 17th century.
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Cast
Hiroshi Aoyama
Jun Hamamura
Joshin temple priest
Osamu Hitomi
Minoru Hodaka
Yasunori Irikawa
Yashiro Kobayashi
Shintaro Ishihara
Saizo Kirigakure
Hisanobu Ichikawa
Kentarô Imai
Taku Kido
Takeshi Kusaka
Narrator
Director
Masahiro Shinoda
Writer
Yoshiyuki Fukuda
,
Koji Nakada
Composer
Tôru Takemitsu
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
1965
World premiere
10 July 1965
Release date
10 July 1965
Japan
Production
Shochiku
Also known as
Ibun Sarutobi Sasuke, Guerra de Espiões, La Guerre des espions, Samurai Spy, Samuraj-szpieg, Sasuke Sarutobi, Szamuráj kém, Самурай-шпион, 異聞猿飛佐助, Удивительная история одного ниндзя
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
29
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
1897
In the Action genre
430
In the Drama genre
838
In films of Japan
70
In films of 1965
1
Quotes
Sarutobi Sasuke
Carrying on with life is not always a pleasant thing.
Showtimes
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