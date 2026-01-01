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Poster of Samurai Spy
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Samurai Spy
7.0

Samurai Spy

, 1965
Ibun Sarutobi Sasuke
Japan / Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of Samurai Spy
7.0

Synopsis

The legendary samurai Sasuke Sarutobi gets caught in a web of political intrigue, deception and espionage during the early 17th century.

Cast

Hiroshi Aoyama
Jun Hamamura
Joshin temple priest
Osamu Hitomi
Minoru Hodaka
Yasunori Irikawa
Yashiro Kobayashi
Shintaro Ishihara
Saizo Kirigakure
Hisanobu Ichikawa
Kentarô Imai
Taku Kido
Takeshi Kusaka
Narrator
Director Masahiro Shinoda
Writer Yoshiyuki Fukuda, Koji Nakada
Composer Tôru Takemitsu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 10 July 1965
Release date
10 July 1965 Japan
Production Shochiku
Also known as
Ibun Sarutobi Sasuke, Guerra de Espiões, La Guerre des espions, Samurai Spy, Samuraj-szpieg, Sasuke Sarutobi, Szamuráj kém, Самурай-шпион, 異聞猿飛佐助, Удивительная история одного ниндзя

Film rating

7.0
Rate 29 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1897 In the Action genre  430 In the Drama genre  838 In films of Japan  70 In films of 1965  1
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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