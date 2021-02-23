Look, Hathaway, this is not a friendly job. Russia is helping us - up to a point. China's a lot simpler. China just doesn't like us.

Shelby Look, Hathaway, this is not a friendly job. Russia is helping us - up to a point. China's a lot simpler. China just doesn't like us.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.