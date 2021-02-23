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Poster of The Chairman
5.6
Kinoafisha Films The Chairman
5.6

The Chairman

, 1969
The Chairman
USA, Great Britain / Drama, Action / 18+
Poster of The Chairman
5.6

Synopsis

During the Chinese Cultural Revolution, the US government sends a scientist to China to steal the formula for a new agricultural enzyme developed by the Chinese.

Cast

Gregory Peck
Gregory Peck
Anne Heywood
Arthur Hill
Alan Dobie
Conrad Yama
Ori Levy
Director J. Lee Thompson
Writer Jay Richard Kennedy, Ben Maddow
Composer Jerry Goldsmith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1969
Online premiere 23 February 2021
World premiere 25 June 1969
Release date
12 September 1969 France
25 June 1969 USA
Budget $4,915,000
Production APJAC Productions, Twentieth Century-Fox Productions, Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
The Chairman, L'homme le plus dangereux du monde, La sombra del zar amarillo, The Most Dangerous Man in the World, 0 (Zero) no kesshi-ken, 0の決死圏, A Grande Ameaça, A vezér, Apostoli stin Kina tou Mao, Çin'in Esrarı, Conducătorul, De gevaarlijkste man in de wereld, De lange gele schaduw, Den gula skuggan, Der gefährlichste Mann der Welt, La lunga ombra gialla, Mannen från Peking, Mies Pekingistä, Missão na China Vermelha, Najniebezpieczniejszy człowiek świata, O kitrinos tsaros, Verdens farligste mand, Председатель, Председателят

Film rating

5.6
Rate 15 votes
5.6 IMDb

Quotes

Shelby Look, Hathaway, this is not a friendly job. Russia is helping us - up to a point. China's a lot simpler. China just doesn't like us.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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