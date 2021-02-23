ProductionAPJAC Productions, Twentieth Century-Fox Productions, Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
The Chairman, L'homme le plus dangereux du monde, La sombra del zar amarillo, The Most Dangerous Man in the World, 0 (Zero) no kesshi-ken, 0の決死圏, A Grande Ameaça, A vezér, Apostoli stin Kina tou Mao, Çin'in Esrarı, Conducătorul, De gevaarlijkste man in de wereld, De lange gele schaduw, Den gula skuggan, Der gefährlichste Mann der Welt, La lunga ombra gialla, Mannen från Peking, Mies Pekingistä, Missão na China Vermelha, Najniebezpieczniejszy człowiek świata, O kitrinos tsaros, Verdens farligste mand, Председатель, Председателят
Film rating
5.6
Rate15 votes
5.6IMDb
Quotes
ShelbyLook, Hathaway, this is not a friendly job. Russia is helping us - up to a point. China's a lot simpler. China just doesn't like us.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.