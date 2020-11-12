James Tyrone [Edmund has just recited a piece of poetry] You recite it well... Who wrote it?

Edmund Tyrone Baudelaire.

James Tyrone [Dismissively] Never heard of him. Where you get your taste in authors...

James Tyrone [Motioning to Edmund's bookshelves] This damned library of yours: Voltaire and Rousseau and Schopenhauer. And Ibsen... Atheists, fools and madmen! And your poet, this... "Baudelaire." And Swinburne, and Oscar Wilde. Whitman and Poe... Whoremongers and degenerates! When I've got three good sets of Shakespeare there you can read...

Edmund Tyrone They say he was a souse, too.

James Tyrone They lie. I don't doubt he liked his glass - it's a good man's failing - but he knew how to drink that it didn't poison his mind with morbidness and filth. Don't compare him with the pack you've got here. Your dirty Zola. And your...

James Tyrone [Picking up one of Edmund's books and dismissively flipping through the pages] ... Dante Gabriel Rossetti, who was a dope fiend, a... hmm.