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Poster of Long Day's Journey Into Night
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Long Day's Journey Into Night
7.6

Long Day's Journey Into Night

, 1962
Long Day's Journey Into Night
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Long Day's Journey Into Night
7.6

Cast

Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
Mary Tyrone
Ralph Richardson
Ralph Richardson
James Tyrone
Jason Robards
Jason Robards
Jamie Tyrone
Dean Stockwell
Edmund Tyrone
Jeanne Barr
Kathleen
Director Sidney Lumet
Writer Eugene O'Neill
Composer André Previn
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 54 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 9 October 1962
Release date
9 October 1962 USA
Budget $500,000
Worldwide Gross $11
Production First Company
Also known as
Long Day's Journey Into Night, Larga jornada hacia la noche, Cesta dlouhého dne do noci, Cesta dlouhým dnem do noci, De tocht naar het duister, Dugo putovanje u noć, Günden Geceye, Hosszú út az éjszakába, Il lungo viaggio verso la notte, Lång dags färd mot natt, Lang dags ferd mot natt, Largo viaje de un día hacia la noche, Long voyage vers la nuit, Longa Jornada Noite Adentro, Longa Jornada para a Noite, Lungul drum al zilei către noapte, Makry taxeidi mesa sti nyhta, Massa Arouh el Touh Ha-Lyla, Pitkän päivän matka yöhön, Zmierzch długiego dnia, Μακρύ ταξίδι μέσα στη νύχτα, Довгий день переходить у ніч, Долгий день уходит в ночь, Дългият път на деня към нощта, 夜への長い旅路

Film rating

7.6
Rate 15 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

James Tyrone [Edmund has just recited a piece of poetry] You recite it well... Who wrote it?
Edmund Tyrone Baudelaire.
James Tyrone [Dismissively] Never heard of him. Where you get your taste in authors...
James Tyrone [Motioning to Edmund's bookshelves] This damned library of yours: Voltaire and Rousseau and Schopenhauer. And Ibsen... Atheists, fools and madmen! And your poet, this... "Baudelaire." And Swinburne, and Oscar Wilde. Whitman and Poe... Whoremongers and degenerates! When I've got three good sets of Shakespeare there you can read...
Edmund Tyrone They say he was a souse, too.
James Tyrone They lie. I don't doubt he liked his glass - it's a good man's failing - but he knew how to drink that it didn't poison his mind with morbidness and filth. Don't compare him with the pack you've got here. Your dirty Zola. And your...
James Tyrone [Picking up one of Edmund's books and dismissively flipping through the pages] ... Dante Gabriel Rossetti, who was a dope fiend, a... hmm.
Edmund Tyrone [Bemused at his father's sudden discomfort] Perhaps it would be wise to change the subject.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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