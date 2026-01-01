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Poster of Hitler, connais pas
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Hitler, connais pas
6.9

Hitler, connais pas

, 1963
Hitler, connais pas
France / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Hitler, connais pas
6.9

Cast

Zouzou
Self
Director Bertrand Blier
Writer Bertrand Blier, Gérard Hédin
Composer Georges Delerue
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 25 July 1963
Release date
25 July 1963 France
10 August 1968 Japan
Production Chaumiane
Also known as
Hitler, connais pas, Hitler - Never Heard of Him, Hitler? Kenn' ich nicht, Hitler? Nie znam!, Von Hitler keine Rede - Jugend 1963, Гитлер? Не знаю такого, ヒットラーなんか知らないよ

Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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