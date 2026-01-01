Fredrik Father, I'm scared. When I was hugging Karin in the boat, reality was revealed. Do you know what I mean?

David I do.

Fredrik Reality was revealed, and I collapsed. It's like a dream. Anything can happen. Anything.

David I know.

Fredrik I can't live in this new world.

David Yes, you can. But you must have a support.

Fredrik What kind of support? You mean a God? Give me a proof of his existance. You can't.

David I can. But you gotta pay attention to what I say.

Fredrik Yes. I need to listen.

David I can only tell you a thought of my own hopes. It is to know that love exists for real in the human world.

Fredrik A sort of special love, I suppose?

David All kinds of it. The bigger and the smaller, the most absurd one and the most sublime one. All kinds of love.

Fredrik What about the desire for love?

David Desire and denying. Trust and distrust.

Fredrik Then love is the proof?

David I don't know if love is the proof of God's existance or if it's God itself.

Fredrik To you, love and God are the same thing.

David That thought makes me feel less empty; Makes my desperation less worse.

Fredrik Go on, dad.

David All of a sudden, emptiness turns into abundance, and desperation turns into life. It's like a temporary death's sentence strike.

Fredrik Dad... if it's like how you say it is, then God is all over Karin. We love her so much.

David Yes.

Fredrik Can't that help her?