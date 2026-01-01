Fredrik
Father, I'm scared. When I was hugging Karin in the boat, reality was revealed. Do you know what I mean?
David
I do.
Fredrik
Reality was revealed, and I collapsed. It's like a dream. Anything can happen. Anything.
David
I know.
Fredrik
I can't live in this new world.
David
Yes, you can. But you must have a support.
Fredrik
What kind of support? You mean a God? Give me a proof of his existance. You can't.
David
I can. But you gotta pay attention to what I say.
Fredrik
Yes. I need to listen.
David
I can only tell you a thought of my own hopes. It is to know that love exists for real in the human world.
Fredrik
A sort of special love, I suppose?
David
All kinds of it. The bigger and the smaller, the most absurd one and the most sublime one. All kinds of love.
Fredrik
What about the desire for love?
David
Desire and denying. Trust and distrust.
Fredrik
Then love is the proof?
David
I don't know if love is the proof of God's existance or if it's God itself.
Fredrik
To you, love and God are the same thing.
David
That thought makes me feel less empty; Makes my desperation less worse.
Fredrik
Go on, dad.
David
All of a sudden, emptiness turns into abundance, and desperation turns into life. It's like a temporary death's sentence strike.
Fredrik
Dad... if it's like how you say it is, then God is all over Karin. We love her so much.
David
Yes.
Fredrik
Can't that help her?
David
I think so.