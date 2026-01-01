Menu
7.9 IMDb Rating: 7.9
Through a Glass Darkly

Såsom i en spegel 18+
Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1961
World premiere 6 June 1961
Release date
16 October 1961 Denmark 15
20 April 1962 Finland
5 September 1962 France TP
13 May 1965 Portugal
8 August 2007 South Korea 18
16 October 1961 Sweden
19 July 1962 Switzerland 12
6 June 1961 USA
Worldwide Gross $8,939
Production Svensk Filmindustri (SF)
Also known as
Såsom i en spegel, Through a Glass Darkly, À travers le miroir, Detrás de un vidrio oscuro, 'Abr zojaj mozlem, A través de un vidrio oscuro, Als in een donkere spiegel, Als in een duistere spiegel, Através de um Espelho, Aynanın İçinden, Come in uno specchio, Comme dans un miroir, Como en un espejo, Em Busca da Verdade, Hamchon dar yek ayneh, Jak w zwierciadle, Kagami no naka ni aru gotoku, Kroz tamno ogledalo, Kuin kuvastimessa, Kроз стакло, тамније, Mesa ap' ton spasmeno kathrefti, Pro blausų stiklą, Pro tamsų stiklą, Som i et speil, Som i et spejl, Tarytum veidrodyje, Tükör által homályosan, Wie in einem Spiegel, Μέσα από τον σπασμένο καθρέφτη, Как в зеркале, Крізь тьмяне скло, Сквозь тёмное стекло, Сквозь тусклое стекло, Смътно като в огледало, 犹在镜中, 穿過黑暗的玻璃, 鏡の中にある如く
Director
Ingmar Bergman
Ingmar Bergman
Cast
Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
Harriet Andersson
Harriet Andersson
Gunnar Björnstrand
Gunnar Björnstrand
Cast and Crew
Quotes
Fredrik Father, I'm scared. When I was hugging Karin in the boat, reality was revealed. Do you know what I mean?
David I do.
Fredrik Reality was revealed, and I collapsed. It's like a dream. Anything can happen. Anything.
David I know.
Fredrik I can't live in this new world.
David Yes, you can. But you must have a support.
Fredrik What kind of support? You mean a God? Give me a proof of his existance. You can't.
David I can. But you gotta pay attention to what I say.
Fredrik Yes. I need to listen.
David I can only tell you a thought of my own hopes. It is to know that love exists for real in the human world.
Fredrik A sort of special love, I suppose?
David All kinds of it. The bigger and the smaller, the most absurd one and the most sublime one. All kinds of love.
Fredrik What about the desire for love?
David Desire and denying. Trust and distrust.
Fredrik Then love is the proof?
David I don't know if love is the proof of God's existance or if it's God itself.
Fredrik To you, love and God are the same thing.
David That thought makes me feel less empty; Makes my desperation less worse.
Fredrik Go on, dad.
David All of a sudden, emptiness turns into abundance, and desperation turns into life. It's like a temporary death's sentence strike.
Fredrik Dad... if it's like how you say it is, then God is all over Karin. We love her so much.
David Yes.
Fredrik Can't that help her?
David I think so.
