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Poster of Colleagues
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Colleagues
7.3

Colleagues

, 1962
Kollegi
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Colleagues
7.3

Cast

Vasily Livanov
Vasily Livanov
Sasha Zelenin
Vasiliy Lanovoy
Vasiliy Lanovoy
Aleksey Maksimov
Oleg Anofriev
Oleg Anofriev
Vladka Karpov
Tamara Syomina
Tamara Syomina
Dasha Guryanova
Nina Shatskaya
Nina Shatskaya
Inna
Eduard Bredun
Bugrov
Lev Polyakov
Rostislav Plyatt
Rostislav Plyatt
Dampfer
Ivan Lyubeznov
Yarchuk
Vladimir Kashpur
Vladimir Kashpur
Sergei Yegorov
Yevgeniya Melnikova
Vasily Makarov
Director Aleksei Sakharov
Writer Vasiliy Aksyonov, Aleksei Sakharov
Composer Yuriy Levitin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 18 December 1962
Release date
18 December 1962 Russia
20 December 1962 USA
18 December 1962 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Kollegi, Colleagues, Colegas, Bewährung, Koledzy, Kollégák, Kolme askelta elämään, Коллеги

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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