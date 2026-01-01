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Poster of The Train
7.9
Kinoafisha Films The Train
7.9

The Train

, 1964
The Train
USA, France, Italy / War, Thriller, Action / 18+
Poster of The Train
7.9

Synopsis

In 1944, a German colonel loads a train with French art treasures to send to Germany. The Resistance must stop it without damaging the cargo.

Cast

Burt Lancaster
Burt Lancaster
Paul Labiche
Paul Scofield
Colonel Franz Von Waldheim
Jeanne Moreau
Christine
Suzanne Flon
Mademoiselle Villard
Michel Simon
Michel Simon
Papa Boule
Wolfgang Preiss
Major Herren
Albert Rémy
Didont
Charles Millot
Pesquet
Richard Münch
General Von Lubitz
Jacques Marin
Jacques - Rive-Reine Station Master
Director John Frankenheimer, Arthur Penn
Writer Walter Bernstein, Franklin Coen, Frank Davis, Rose Valland
Composer Maurice Jarre
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / France / Italy
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 24 September 1964
Release date
19 December 1964 Denmark
24 September 1964 France
6 November 1964 Germany
29 October 1964 Great Britain
7 April 1966 Hungary KN
12 February 1965 Ireland G
29 October 1964 Italy
23 January 1965 Spain
7 March 1965 USA
Budget $6,700,000
Production Les Films Ariane, Les Productions Artistes Associés, Dear Film Produzione
Also known as
The Train, El tren, Der Zug, Le Train, De trein, John Frankenheimer's The Train, Tåget, Toget, Vlak, Поезд, A vonat, Dairessha sakusen, Il treno, Juna, O Comboio, O Trem, Pociąg, To traino, Traukinys, Tren, Trenul, Voz, Το τραίνο, Влакът, Потяг, 大列車作戦, 戰鬥列車

Film rating

7.9
Rate 12 votes
7.8 IMDb

Quotes

Colonel von Waldheim Labiche! Here's your prize, Labiche. Some of the greatest paintings in the world. Does it please you, Labiche? Give you a sense of excitement in just being near them? A painting means as much to you as a string of pearls to an ape. You won by sheer luck: you stopped me without knowing what you were doing, or why. You are nothing, Labiche -- a lump of flesh. The paintings are mine; they always will be; beauty belongs to the man who can appreciate it! They will always belong to me or to a man like me. Now, this minute, you couldn't tell me why you did what you did.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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