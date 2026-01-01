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Poster of Niekas nenorejo mirti
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Niekas nenorejo mirti
7.4

Niekas nenorejo mirti

, 1965
Niekas nenorejo mirti
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Niekas nenorejo mirti
7.4

Cast

Kazys Vitkus
Regimantas Adomaitis
Regimantas Adomaitis
sunus Donatas
Bruno O'Ya
sunus Bronius
Juozas Budraitis
Juozas Budraitis
sunus Jonas
Algimantas Masiulis
sunus Mykolas
Kazimieras Vitkus
Tevas
Donatas Banionis
Donatas Banionis
Pirmininkas
Vija Artmane
Vija Artmane
Ona
Eugenija Sulgaite
Lokiene
Danguole Baukaite
Aldona
Bronius Babkauskas
Motiejus Marcinkus
Director Vytautas Zalakevicius
Writer Vytautas Zalakevicius
Composer Algimantas Apanavicius
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 24 December 1965
Release date
20 December 1995 USA
2 January 1966 USSR
Also known as
Niekas nenorejo mirti, Nobody Wanted to Die, Никто не хотел умирать, Ingen ville dø, Kukaan ei tahtonut kuolla, Nadie quiere morir, Niemand wollte sterben, Nikt nie chciał umierać, Nimeni nu voia să moară, Personne ne voulait mourir, Senki sem akart meghalni, Никой не искаше да умира, Nikto Ne Khotel Umirat

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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