Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Bedtime Story
Poster of Bedtime Story
Рейтинги
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Bedtime Story

Bedtime Story

Bedtime Story 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The story of two gigolos who vie to see which is the best at their profession.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 10 June 1964
Release date
10 June 1964 Australia G
21 August 1964 Germany
10 June 1964 USA
Production Pennebaker Productions, The Lankershim Company
Also known as
Bedtime Story, Dos seductores, Les séducteurs, Zwei erfolgreiche Verführer, Bajka na dobranoc, Dajkamesék hölgyeknek, De verleiders, Dois Farristas Irresistíveis, Herre på täppan, I due seduttori, Istories tou krevvatiou, King of the Mountain, Kuin kukot orrella, Opowieść do poduszki, Os Sedutores, Pas på prinsen piger, Poveste de adormit copiii, Yrkessjarmører, Казка на ніч, Приказка за сън, Сказка на ночь, 寝室ものがたり
Director
Ralph Levy
Cast
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
David Niven
Shirley Jones
Shirley Jones
Dody Goodman
Aram Stephan
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Bedtime Story
The Teahouse of the August Moon 6.7
The Teahouse of the August Moon (1956)
A Countess from Hong Kong 5.6
A Countess from Hong Kong (1967)
Candy 5.2
Candy (1968)
Free Money 5.0
Free Money (1998)
The Hustle 6.6
The Hustle (2019)
Around the Bend 6.4
Around the Bend (2004)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels 8.1
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
The Nightcomers 5.9
The Nightcomers (1971)
The Night of the Following Day 6.0
The Night of the Following Day (1968)
Reflections in a Golden Eye 6.8
Reflections in a Golden Eye (1967)
The Appaloosa 6.3
The Appaloosa (1966)
Morituri 7.0
Morituri (1965)

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Freddy Benson You ever take a women for 20 bucks?
Lawrence Jameson No, I'm afraid that's a little out of my class.
Freddy Benson No it isn't. Think big. You got possibilities. You're not a bad lookin' fella.
Lawrence Jameson Oh, thank you.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more