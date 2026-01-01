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Poster of Ride in the Whirlwind
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Ride in the Whirlwind
6.4

Ride in the Whirlwind

, 1965
Ride in the Whirlwind
USA / Western / 18+
Poster of Ride in the Whirlwind
6.4

Synopsis

Three cowboys, mistaken for members of an outlaw gang, are relentlessly pursued by a posse.

Cast

Cameron Mitchell
Vern
Millie Perkins
Abigail
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Wes
Katherine Squire
Catherine
George Mitchell
Evan
Rupert Crosse
Indian Joe
Harry Dean Stanton
Harry Dean Stanton
Blind Dick
John Hackett
Winslow
Tom Filer
Otis
B.J. Merholz
Edgar
Director Monte Hellman
Writer Jack Nicholson
Composer Robert Drasnin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 23 October 1966
Release date
21 April 1978 Italy
23 October 1966 USA
MPAA G
Budget $75,000
Production Proteus Films
Also known as
Ride in the Whirlwind, A través del huracán, Ritt im Wirbelwind, A través de l'huracà, A Vingança de um Pistoleiro, Călăreşte în vârtejul de vânt, Dom red för livet, Duell in der Wüste, Firtina Kovboylari (1966), Forajidos salvajes, He ratsastivat elääkseen, He ratsastivat läpi luotisateen, Jagad mot döden, L'ouragan de la vengeance, Le colline blu, Lovasok a forgószélben, Nad ratsutasid tuulekeerises, Niesłusznie oskarżeni, O Furacão, Rid for livet, Rid för livet, Tre red för livet, Καλπάζοντας στον ανεμοστρόβιλο, Побег в никуда, 旋風の中に馬を進めろ

Film rating

6.4
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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