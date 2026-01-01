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Poster of Seven Old Men and a Girl
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Seven Old Men and a Girl
6.4

Seven Old Men and a Girl

, 1968
Sem starikov i odna devushka
USSR / Comedy, Musical, Sport / 18+
Poster of Seven Old Men and a Girl
6.4

Cast

Svetlana Savyolova
Elena Velichko
Valentin Smirnitskiy
Valentin Smirnitskiy
Vladimir Tyupin
Anatoliy Adoskin
Anatoliy Adoskin
Anatoliy Sidorov
Boris Novikov
Stepan Bubnov
Nikolay Parfyonov
Nikolay Parfyonov
Sukhov
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
'Trus'
Yuriy Nikulin
Yuriy Nikulin
'Balbes'
Aleksei Smirnov
Aleksei Smirnov
Maslennikov
Boris Chirkov
Boris Chirkov
Vladimir Yakovlev
Yevgeny Vesnik
Sports club director
Director Yevgeni Karelov
Writer Albert Ivanov, Yevgeni Karelov
Composer Evgeniy Ptichkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 6 June 1968
Release date
6 June 1968 Russia 0+
11 November 1968 USA
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Sem starikov i odna devushka, Семь стариков и одна девушка, Seven Old Men and a Girl, Sieben Alte und ein Mädchen

Film rating

6.4
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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