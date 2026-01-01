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7.4
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Samyy, samyy, samyy, samyy
7.4
Samyy, samyy, samyy, samyy
, 1966
Samyy, samyy, samyy, samyy
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.4
Cast
Mikhail Ryba
Valentina Tumanova
Pigeon
Rina Zelyonaya
Lion Cub
Klara Rumyanova
Ant
Yelena Ponsova
Hyena
Vasiliy Koretskiy
Ancient Spirit Mbla
Vasiliy Koretskiy
Ancient Spirit Mbla
Valentina Sperantova
Lion in youth
Vladimir Balashov
Eagle
Lyubov Strizhenova
Lioness
Ivan Tarkhanov
Grown Lion
Aleksandr Baranov
Lion - Cub's Father
Director
Vasily Livanov
Writer
Vasily Livanov
Composer
Gennady Gladkov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
19 minutes
Production year
1966
World premiere
23 April 1966
Release date
23 April 1966
Russia
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Samyy, samyy, samyy, samyy, The Most, the Most, the Most, Самый, самый, самый, самый
More
Cartoon rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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