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Poster of Samyy, samyy, samyy, samyy
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Samyy, samyy, samyy, samyy
7.4

Samyy, samyy, samyy, samyy

, 1966
Samyy, samyy, samyy, samyy
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of Samyy, samyy, samyy, samyy
7.4

Cast

Mikhail Ryba
Valentina Tumanova
Pigeon
Rina Zelyonaya
Rina Zelyonaya
Lion Cub
Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
Ant
Yelena Ponsova
Hyena
Vasiliy Koretskiy
Ancient Spirit Mbla
Vasiliy Koretskiy
Ancient Spirit Mbla
Valentina Sperantova
Lion in youth
Vladimir Balashov
Eagle
Lyubov Strizhenova
Lioness
Ivan Tarkhanov
Grown Lion
Aleksandr Baranov
Lion - Cub's Father
Director Vasily Livanov
Writer Vasily Livanov
Composer Gennady Gladkov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 19 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 23 April 1966
Release date
23 April 1966 Russia
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Samyy, samyy, samyy, samyy, The Most, the Most, the Most, Самый, самый, самый, самый

Cartoon rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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