Wedding in Malinovka
Wedding in Malinovka
Svadba v Malinovke
18+
Comedy
Musical
Wedding in Malinovka
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
1967
World premiere
6 June 1967
Release date
6 June 1967
Russia
12+
13 November 1967
USA
25 September 1967
USSR
MPAA
PG
Also known as
Svadba v Malinovke, Wedding in Malinovka, Свадьба в Малиновке, Die Hochzeit in Malinowka, Les Noces à Malinovka, Vestuvės Malinovkoje, Wesele w Malinówce
Director
Andrei Tutyshkin
Cast
Vladimir Samoylov
Lyudmila Alfimova
Valentina Lysenko
Evgeniy Lebedev
Zoya Fyodorova
Similar films for Wedding in Malinovka
6.9
Ivan Brovkin on the State Farm
(1958)
7.6
Private Ivan
(1955)
8.5
Operation Y and Other Shurik's Adventures
(1965)
6.3
The Envy of Gods
(2000)
7.5
Peculiarities of the National Fishing
(1998)
7.9
A Man from the Boulevard des Capucines
(1987)
6.5
Konets operatsii Rezident
(1986)
7.4
White Dew
(1983)
7.2
I Cannot Say "Farewell"
(1982)
6.8
Pirates of the 20th Century
(1979)
7.0
Balamut
(1978)
6.9
Heavenly Swallows
(1976)
Best Wedding Comedies
Film rating
7.8
11
votes
7.3
IMDb
