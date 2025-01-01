Menu
Wedding in Malinovka

Svadba v Malinovke 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 6 June 1967
Release date
6 June 1967 Russia 12+
13 November 1967 USA
25 September 1967 USSR
MPAA PG
Also known as
Svadba v Malinovke, Wedding in Malinovka, Свадьба в Малиновке, Die Hochzeit in Malinowka, Les Noces à Malinovka, Vestuvės Malinovkoje, Wesele w Malinówce
Director
Andrei Tutyshkin
Andrei Tutyshkin
Cast
Vladimir Samoylov
Vladimir Samoylov
Lyudmila Alfimova
Lyudmila Alfimova
Valentina Lysenko
Valentina Lysenko
Evgeniy Lebedev
Evgeniy Lebedev
Zoya Fyodorova
Zoya Fyodorova
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.8
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
