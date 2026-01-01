Menu
7.2 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Sandra

Sandra

Vaghe stelle dell'Orsa... 18+
Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 3 September 1965
Release date
17 November 1965 Denmark
19 November 1965 Finland
26 November 1965 France
14 January 1966 Germany
15 September 1965 Italy
12 July 2003 Japan
3 March 1967 Mexico
17 March 1966 Netherlands
25 April 1966 Sweden
16 January 1966 USA
Worldwide Gross $927
Production Vides Cinematografica, Vides Cinematografica
Also known as
Vaghe stelle dell'Orsa..., Sandra, Atavismo impúdico, Vague Stars of Ursa..., Błędne gwiazdy Wielkiej Niedźwiedzicy, Blyškiosios Grįžulo Ratų žvaigždės, Didi Datvis Bundovani Varskvlavebi, Drage zvezde Velikog medveda, Estrelas Vagas de Ursa Sandra, Karlavagnens bleka stjärnor, Kumaza no awaki hoshikage, Of a Thousand Delights, Sandra - Die Triebhafte, Tremurătoarele stele ale Ursei, Tuhon tähdet, Vagas Estrelas da Ursa, Vagas estrellas de la osa mayor, Vagues étoiles de la grande ourse, Τα μακρινά αστέρια της Άρκτου, Бледите звезди на Голямата мечка, Туманные звёзды Большой Медведицы, 北斗七星, 大熊星座的朦胧星群, 熊座の淡き星影
Director
Luchino Visconti
Cast
Claudia Cardinale
Claudia Cardinale
Jean Sorel
Michael Craig
Fred Williams
Renzo Ricci
Cast and Crew
7.2
Quotes
Gianni Wald-Luzzati Why can't you be honest for once? Did God tell you to become a nun? Did he tell you to get married and that would satisfy you? Did he tell you that nun's are sick with desire and frustration? That they're willing to mortify their flesh? Now, why must you torment yourself? Why should you fill so full of guilt? So wretched and alone?
