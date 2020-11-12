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Poster of Reflections in a Golden Eye
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Reflections in a Golden Eye
6.8

Reflections in a Golden Eye

, 1967
Reflections in a Golden Eye
USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Reflections in a Golden Eye
6.8

Synopsis

Bizarre tale of sex, betrayal, and perversion at a military post.

Cast

Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Leonora Penderton
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Maj. Weldon Penderton
Brian Keith
Lt. Col. Morris Langdon
Julie Harris
Alison Langdon
Zorro David
Anacleto
Gordon Mitchell
Stables Sergeant
Irvin Dugan
Capt. Murray Weincheck
Fay Sparks
Susie
Robert Forster
Robert Forster
Pvt. L.G. Williams
Ed Metzger
Pvt. Frank Brian
Director John Huston
Writer Chapman Mortimer, Gladys Hill, Carson McCullers
Composer Toshirô Mayuzumi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 11 October 1967
Release date
18 April 1968 Great Britain
13 October 1967 USA
Budget $4,500,000
Worldwide Gross $65,351
Production Warner Bros./Seven Arts
Also known as
Reflections in a Golden Eye, Reflejos en tus ojos dorados, Spiegelbild im goldenen Auge, Antavgeies se hrysa matia, Glimt i et gyldent øje, Heijastuksia kultaisessa silmässä, O Pecado de Todos Nós, Odbicia w zlotym oku, Odlesky ve zlatém oku, Odsevi v zlatem očesu, Odsjaj u zlatnom oku, Odsjaji u zlatnom oku, Os Pecados de Todos Nós, Parıltılı gözler, Páv se zlatým okem, Reflecţii într-un ochi auriu, Reflejos en un ojo dorado, Reflekser i et gyllent øye, Reflets dans un oeil d'or, Reflexer i ett gyllene öga, Reflexos en un ull daurat, Reflexos num Olho Dourado, Riflessi in un occhio d'oro, Spel met de zonde, Tükörkép egy aranyos szempárban, W zwierciadle złotego oka, Weerschijn in een gouden oog, Блики в золотом глазу, Отражения в златисто око, 禁じられた情事の森, 황금 눈에 비친 모습

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Maj. Weldon Penderton I'm sorry, Leonora. It's just all this clutter is...
Leonora What's the matter with clutter? I like it.
Maj. Weldon Penderton I'd rather live without it. Bare floors. Plain white walls. No window curtains. Nothing but essentials.
Leonora If that's the way you feel about it, why don't you resign your commission and start all over again as an enlisted man?
Maj. Weldon Penderton Of course you're laughing at it, but there's much to be said for the life of men among men... with no... luxuries, no ornamentation. Utter simplicity. It's rough and it's coarse, perhaps, but it's also clean - it's clean as a rifle. There's no speck of dust inside or out... and it's immaculate in its hard young fitness... its chivalry. They're seldom out of one another's sight. They eat, and they train, and they shower, and they play jokes... and go to the brothel together. They sleep side by side. The barracks room offers many a lesson in courtesy and how not to give offense. They guard the next man's privacy as though it was their own. And the friendships, my lord. There are friendships formed that are stronger than... stronger than the fear of death. And - they're never lonely. They're never lonely. And sometimes I envy them... well, good night.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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