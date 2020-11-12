Maj. Weldon Penderton I'm sorry, Leonora. It's just all this clutter is...

Leonora What's the matter with clutter? I like it.

Maj. Weldon Penderton I'd rather live without it. Bare floors. Plain white walls. No window curtains. Nothing but essentials.

Leonora If that's the way you feel about it, why don't you resign your commission and start all over again as an enlisted man?