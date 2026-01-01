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Poster of The Stalking Moon
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Stalking Moon
6.6

The Stalking Moon

, 1968
The Stalking Moon
USA / Western / 18+
Poster of The Stalking Moon
6.6

Synopsis

A sympathetic retired army scout takes-in a white woman and her half-Apache son, not knowing that the boy's father, a murderous renegade Apache, is after them.

Cast

Gregory Peck
Gregory Peck
Sam Varner
Eva Marie Saint
Sarah Carver
Robert Forster
Robert Forster
Nick Tana
Noland Clay
Boy
Russell Thorson
Ned
Frank Silvera
Major
Lonny Chapman
Purdue
Lou Frizzell
Stationmaster
Henry Beckman
Sgt. Rudabaugh
Charles Tyner
Dace
Director Robert Mulligan
Writer Alvin Sargent, Wendell Mayes, Theodore V. Olsen
Composer Fred Karlin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 25 December 1968
Release date
11 April 1969 Denmark 15
21 February 1969 Germany
25 December 1968 USA
MPAA G
Production National General Production Inc., Pakula-Mulligan, National General Production Inc.
Also known as
The Stalking Moon, L'homme sauvage, La noche de la emboscada, A lopakodó hold, A Noite da Emboscada, Był tu Salvaje, Den röda skuggan, Den røde skyggen, Der große Schweiger, Det blodige spor, Divlji covek, Emboscada na Sombra, Görünmeyen düşman, Hiipivä kuu, La nit dels gegants, La noche de los gigantes, La notte dell'agguato, Le traquenart, Luna care urmăreşte, Plazivý mesiac, Plíživý měsíc, Red Moon, Reddo Mûn, Sti skia tou feggariou, Undir urðumána, Восходящая Луна, Дебнещата луна, レッド・ムーン, 月落大地

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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