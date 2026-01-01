ProductionNational General Production Inc., Pakula-Mulligan, National General Production Inc.
Also known as
The Stalking Moon, L'homme sauvage, La noche de la emboscada, A lopakodó hold, A Noite da Emboscada, Był tu Salvaje, Den röda skuggan, Den røde skyggen, Der große Schweiger, Det blodige spor, Divlji covek, Emboscada na Sombra, Görünmeyen düşman, Hiipivä kuu, La nit dels gegants, La noche de los gigantes, La notte dell'agguato, Le traquenart, Luna care urmăreşte, Plazivý mesiac, Plíživý měsíc, Red Moon, Reddo Mûn, Sti skia tou feggariou, Undir urðumána, Восходящая Луна, Дебнещата луна, レッド・ムーン, 月落大地
Film rating
6.6
Rate12 votes
6.6IMDb
Quotes
Sarah CarverI didn't have the courage to die. I knew what I had to do to stay alive.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.