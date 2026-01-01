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Poster of Samurai Assassin
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Samurai Assassin
6.9

Samurai Assassin

, 1965
Samurai assassin
Japan / Adventure, Drama, Action / 18+
Poster of Samurai Assassin
6.9

Cast

Takashi Shimura
Takashi Shimura
Toshiro Mifune
Toshiro Mifune
Tsuruchiyo Niinô
Keiju Kobayashi
Keiju Kobayashi
Einosuke Kurihara
Yūnosuke Itō
Kenmotsu Hoshino
Michiyo Aratama
Kikuhime
Michiyo Aratama
Kikuhime
Eijirō Tōno
Masagorô Kisoya
Tatsuyoshi Ehara
Ichigoro Hayama
Tadao Nakamaru
Shigezo Inada
Kaoru Yachigusa
Mitsu
Haruko Sugimura
Tsuru
Nami Tamura
Yae
Director Kihachi Okamoto
Writer Shinobu Hashimoto, Jiromasa Gunji
Composer Masaru Satô
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 3 January 1965
Release date
2 March 1966 Argentina
3 January 1965 Japan
28 July 1966 Mexico
5 March 1965 USA
Production Mifune Productions Co. Ltd., Toho
Also known as
Samurai, Samurai Assassin, El samurai asesino, Asasin samurai, Samouraï, Samurai Assassino, Samurai tapja, Samuraj-morderca, Самурай-убийца, 侍

Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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