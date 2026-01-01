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6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Samurai Assassin
6.9
Samurai Assassin
, 1965
Samurai assassin
Japan / Adventure, Drama, Action / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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Similar
Quotes
6.9
Cast
Takashi Shimura
Toshiro Mifune
Tsuruchiyo Niinô
Keiju Kobayashi
Einosuke Kurihara
Yūnosuke Itō
Kenmotsu Hoshino
Michiyo Aratama
Kikuhime
Michiyo Aratama
Kikuhime
Eijirō Tōno
Masagorô Kisoya
Tatsuyoshi Ehara
Ichigoro Hayama
Tadao Nakamaru
Shigezo Inada
Kaoru Yachigusa
Mitsu
Haruko Sugimura
Tsuru
Nami Tamura
Yae
Director
Kihachi Okamoto
Writer
Shinobu Hashimoto
,
Jiromasa Gunji
Composer
Masaru Satô
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Japan
Runtime
2 hours 3 minutes
Production year
1965
World premiere
3 January 1965
Release date
2 March 1966
Argentina
3 January 1965
Japan
28 July 1966
Mexico
5 March 1965
USA
Production
Mifune Productions Co. Ltd., Toho
Also known as
Samurai, Samurai Assassin, El samurai asesino, Asasin samurai, Samouraï, Samurai Assassino, Samurai tapja, Samuraj-morderca, Самурай-убийца, 侍
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
14
votes
7.4
IMDb
Quotes
Tsuruchiyo Niiro
In order to stay dry, you've got to cross bridges, no matter how dangerous.
Showtimes
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