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Poster of Zosya
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Zosya
7.3

Zosya

, 1967
Zosya
USSR, Poland / Romantic, War / 18+
Poster of Zosya
7.3

Cast

Yuri Kamornyj
Yuri Kamornyj
Mikhail
Pola Raksa
Zosya
Nikolay Merzlikin
Nikolay Merzlikin
Viktor Baykov
Zygmunt Zintel
starik Stefan
Barbara Bargielowska
Wanda
Wiesława Mazurkiewicz
Mother of Zosia
Georgi Burkov
Georgi Burkov
Semyonov
Nikolai Khangazhiyev
Serzhant Khangazhiyev
A. Egert
Aleksandr Grave
Kombrig
Director Mikhail Bogin
Writer Vladimir Bogomolov
Composer Rafail Khozak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR / Poland
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 18 September 1967
Release date
22 March 1968 Belgium
18 September 1967 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Zosya, Zosia, Зося, Néma szerelem, Zossia, ゾーシャ, 別れのときに

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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