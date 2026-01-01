When rich Mr. Benjamin Ballon's Spanish driver is found shot dead, Inspector Jacques Clouseau is the first official on the scene. All evidence suggests Maria Gambrelli, the maid, to be the murderer. But Clouseau, being attracted to the beautiful girl, is convinced that she is hiding something. So, he has her released from jail and secretly tries to follow her. Things do not work out the way the inspector wants and people keep ending up murdered, and every time, innocent Maria seems to be the killer. But with someone important wanting Clouseau and nobody else to cover this case, his tolerance-challenged boss Charles Dreyfuss is close to losing his mind when casualties keep turning up. And Clouseau keeps on causing trouble without knowing it...
ProductionMirisch-Geoffrey Productions, Mirisch Films
Also known as
A Shot in the Dark, Un disparo en la sombra, Ein Schuß im Dunkeln, Quand l'inspecteur s'emmêle, Выстрел в темноте, Clouseau i skottlinjen, Clouseau na stopě, El nou cas de l'inspector Clouseau, El nuevo caso del inspector Clouseau, Et skud i mørke, Et skudd i mørket, Felügyelő életveszélyben, Inspecteur Clouseau slaat weer toe, Inspektor Clouseau - Ein Schuß im Dunkeln, Inšpektor Clouseau na stope, Karanlıkta Bir Kurşun, Komisár Clouseau na stope, Komisař Clouseau na stopě aneb Výstřel v temnotě, Komisař na stopě, Lagoniko 24 karation, Laukaus pimeässä, O impuscatura in intuneric, Phát Súng Trong Đêm, Pink Panther: Pucanj u tami, Pucanj u tami, Skott i mörkret, Strzał w ciemności, Šūvis tamsoje, Um Tiro às Escuras, Um Tiro no Escuro, Un disparo en la oscuridad, Un tiro en la oscuridad, Uno sparo nel buio, Λαγωνικό 24 καρατίων, Изстрел в мрака, Постріл у темряві, 乌龙帮办, 午夜惊魂, 暗闇でドッキリ, 烏龍謀殺案, 粉红豹系列：黑夜怪枪, 頑皮豹之烏龍謀殺案, 黑夜怪枪, 黑夜怪鎗, Ein Schuss im Dunkeln, Inspektor Clouseau - Ein Schuss im Dunkeln, Pantera Cor-de- Rosa Um tiro às escuras, הפנתר הורוד - ירייה באפלה, Der rosarote Panther - Ein Schuss im Dunkeln, The Pink Panther II: A Shot in the Dark, La Panthère rose 2 - Quand l'inspecteur s'emmêle, Shot in the Dark, A, 핑크 팬더 2, La Pantera Rosa - Uno Sparo Nel Buio, The Pink Panther 2 - A Shot in the Dark, הפנתר הורוד - יריה באפלה, יריה באפלה