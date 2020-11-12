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7.7
Kinoafisha Films Father
7.7

Father

, 1966
Apa
Hungary / Drama / 18+
7.7

Cast

András Bálint
Takó Bence
Miklós Gábor
Apa
Dániel Erdély
a gyermek Takó
Kati Sólyom
Anni
Klári Tolnay
Anya
Zsuzsa Ráthonyi
Anya fiatalon
Ilona Petényi
Rita Békés
Judit Halász
Anna Nagy
Director István Szabó
Writer István Szabó
Composer János Gonda
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 1 January 1966
Release date
8 December 1966 Hungary
1 January 1966 USA
Production MAFILM Stúdió 3
Also known as
Apa, Father, Padre, Apa (Egy hit naplója), Drömmen om fadern, Far og sønn, Father (Diary of a Faith), Il padre, Isän varjossa, Ja, twój syn, Otac, Otac (Dnevnik jedne vjere), Pai, Père, Tatal, Vater, Vater - Tagebuch eines Glaubens, Ο πατέρας, Баща, Отец, Отец - Дневник одной веры, 我的千面老爸, 父亲日记, Father: Diary of One Week

Film rating

7.7
Rate 15 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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