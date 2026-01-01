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6.4
Kinoafisha
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My Takie Mastera
6.4
My Takie Mastera
, 1963
My Takie Mastera
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.4
Director
Vyacheslav Kotyonochkin
Writer
Aleksandr Kumma
,
Sakko Runge
Composer
Aleksandr Varlamov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
11 minutes
Production year
1963
Also known as
My Takie Mastera, Мы такие мастера...
More
Cartoon rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
Showtimes
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