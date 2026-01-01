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Poster of My Takie Mastera
6.4
Kinoafisha Films My Takie Mastera
6.4

My Takie Mastera

, 1963
My Takie Mastera
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of My Takie Mastera
6.4
Director Vyacheslav Kotyonochkin
Writer Aleksandr Kumma, Sakko Runge
Composer Aleksandr Varlamov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 11 minutes
Production year 1963
Also known as
My Takie Mastera, Мы такие мастера...

Cartoon rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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