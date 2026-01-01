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Poster of This Property Is Condemned
7.1
Kinoafisha Films This Property Is Condemned
7.1

This Property Is Condemned

, 1966
This Property Is Condemned
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of This Property Is Condemned
7.1

Cast

Natalie Wood
Natalie Wood
Alva
Robert Redford
Robert Redford
Owen
Charles Bronson
J.J.
Kate Reid
Hazel
Mary Badham
Willie
Alan Baxter
Knopke
Robert Blake
Robert Blake
Sidney
Dabney Coleman
Salesman
John Harding
Johnson
Ray Hemphill
Jim
Director Sydney Pollack
Writer Francis Ford Coppola, Tennessee Williams, Fred Coe, Edith Sommer
Composer Kenyon Hopkins
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 3 August 1966
Release date
29 March 1967 France
7 October 1966 Germany 16
4 October 1966 Greece
3 February 1967 Ireland 15
3 August 1966 USA
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,426
Production Paramount Pictures, Seven Arts Productions
Also known as
This Property Is Condemned, Una mujer sin horizonte, Dieses Mädchen ist für alle, A Flor à Beira do Pântano, Această proprietate este condamnată, Agapi gia ton erota, Alva - Hele byens pike, Esta Mulher é Proibida, Ez a ház bontásra vár, Flor à Beira do Pântano, Främlingen, Hvermands pige, Lânetli kadın, Min kropp är fördömd, Prokleti posed, Propiedad condenada, Propietat condemnada, Propriété interdite, Przeznaczone do likwidacji, Questa ragazza è di tutti, Traumstation, Tyttö oli jokaisen, Vaihtotavara, Verboden bezit, Zakázaný majetok, Забранена собственост, На слом!, 雨のニューオリンズ

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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