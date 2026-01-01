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Poster of Attack and Retreat
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Attack and Retreat
7.1

Attack and Retreat

, 1965
Italiani brava gente
USSR, Italy / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Attack and Retreat
7.1

Cast

Otar Koberidze
Elsa Lezhdey
Elsa Lezhdey
Lavrenti Masokha
Zhanna Prokhorenko
Zhanna Prokhorenko
Katya
Lev Prygunov
Lev Prygunov
Bazzocchi
Tatyana Samoylova
Tatyana Samoylova
Sonya
Vladimir Balashov
Yan Yanakiyev
Grigorii V. Mikhailov
Danuta Stolyarskaya
Erwin Knausmüller
Nina Nikitina
Director Giuseppe De Santis, Dmitri Vasilyev
Writer Ennio De Concini, Giuseppe De Santis, Augusto Frassinetti, Gian Domenico Giagni
Composer Armando Trovajoli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 16 September 1964
Release date
16 September 1964 Italy
22 February 1965 USSR
Production Coronet s.r.l., Galatea Film, Mosfilm
Also known as
Italiani brava gente, Attack and Retreat, Aima sto aspro hioni, Atac si retragere, Ataque y retroceso, Dzielni Włosi, Išli su na Istok, Italiano brava gente, Italianos, Brava Gente, Italienare, duktigt folk, Italienii oameni bravi, Keletre meneteltek, Marcher ou mourir, Nagai Siroi Sen, Oni szli na Wschód, Sli na vychod, Они шли на восток, 어택 앤드 리트리트, Koracaj ili umri, Вони йшли на Схід, Італійці браві хлопці, Sie zogen nach Osten, 長使英雄淚滿襟, Ei mergeau spre răsărit, Италијанците добри луѓе

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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