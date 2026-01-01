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Poster of The Children's Hour
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Children's Hour
7.3

The Children's Hour

, 1961
The Children's Hour
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Children's Hour
7.3

Synopsis

A troublemaking student at a girls' school accuses two teachers of being lesbians.

Cast

Audrey Hepburn
Audrey Hepburn
Karen Wright
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Martha Dobie
James Garner
James Garner
Dr. Joe Cardin
Miriam Hopkins
Miriam Hopkins
Mrs. Lily Mortar
Fay Bainter
Mrs. Amelia Tilford
Karen Balkin
Mary Tilford
Veronica Cartwright
Veronica Cartwright
Rosalie Wells
Mimi Gibson
Evelyn
Debbie Moldow
Student
Diane Mountford
Student
Director William Wyler
Writer Lillian Hellman, John Michael Hayes
Composer Alex North
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 1961
World premiere 19 December 1961
Release date
25 April 1962 France
16 October 1962 Germany
16 September 1962 Great Britain 12
16 September 1962 Ireland 12
21 April 1962 Japan
2 January 1963 Portugal
19 December 1961 USA
Budget $3,600,000
Worldwide Gross $250
Production The Mirisch Corporation
Also known as
The Children's Hour, La mentira infame, The Loudest Whisper, Infam, La rumeur, Ryktet, A Infame Mentira, Dětská hodinka, Gyerekek órája, Huhu, Infame Mentira, Infâmia, Infamous!, La calumnia, La calúmnia, Laste tund, Løgnen, Niewiniątka, Obrekovanje, Oi psithyroi, Ora copiilor, Quelle due, Shayea, Sladder, Tehlikeli Fısıltı, The Infamous, Vaikų valanda, Végzetes rágalom, Οι ψίθυροι, Детский час, Детският час, Дитячий час, 噂の二人, 雙姝怨

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.8 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack The Children's Hour

Quotes

Martha There's always been something wrong. Always, just as long as I can remember. But I never knew what it was until all this happened.
Karen Stop it Martha! Stop this crazy talk!
Martha You're afraid of hearing it, but I'm more afraid that you.
Karen I won't listen to you!
Martha No! You've got to know. I've got to tell you. I can't keep it to myself any longer. I'm guilty!
Karen You're guilty of nothing!
Martha I've been telling myself that since the night I heard the child say it. I lie in bed night after night praying that it isn't true. But I know about it now. It's there. I don't know how, I don't know why. But I did love you! I do love you! I resented your plans to marry. Maybe because I wanted you. Maybe I've wanted you all these years. I couldn't call it by name before, but maybe it's been there since I first knew you.
Karen But it's not the truth, not a word of it is true! We've never thought of each other that way.
Martha No, of course you didn't. But who's to say I didn't. I'd never felt that way about anybody before you. I've never loved a man. I never knew why before, maybe it's that.
Karen You're tired and worn out.
Martha It's funny. It's all mixed up. There's something in you, and you don't know anything about it because you don't know it's there. And then suddenly, one night a little girl gets bored and tells a lie, and there, for the first time, you see it. Then you say to yourself, did she see it? Did she sense it?
Karen But you know it could have been any lie. She was looking for anything to...
Martha But why this lie? She found the lie with the ounce of truth. Don't you see? I can't stand to have you touch me! I can't stand to have you look at me! Oh, it's all my fault. I have ruined your life and I have ruined my own. I swear I didn't know it! I didn't mean it! Oh, I feel so damn sick and dirty I can't stand it anymore!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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