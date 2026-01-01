Menu
Where the Ganges Flows
Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai
18+
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Synopsis
Raju informs the police about a group of bandits, even though he is in love with the chief's daughter. The police set out to kill the clan and it is upto him to save the bandits and his love.
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 47 minutes
Production year
1960
World premiere
1 January 1960
Release date
1 January 1960
India
Production
R.K. Films Ltd.
Also known as
Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai, The Land Where the Ganges Flows, Where the Ganges Flows, ガンジスの流れる国
Director
Radhu Karmakar
Cast
Raj Kapoor
Padmini
Pran Sikand
Chanchal
Lalita Pawar
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.1
IMDb
Stills
