Poster of Where the Ganges Flows
Poster of Where the Ganges Flows
7.1 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Where the Ganges Flows

Where the Ganges Flows

Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai 18+
Synopsis

Raju informs the police about a group of bandits, even though he is in love with the chief's daughter. The police set out to kill the clan and it is upto him to save the bandits and his love.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 47 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 1 January 1960
Release date
1 January 1960 India
Production R.K. Films Ltd.
Also known as
Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai, The Land Where the Ganges Flows, Where the Ganges Flows, ガンジスの流れる国
Director
Radhu Karmakar
Cast
Raj Kapoor
Padmini
Pran Sikand
Chanchal
Lalita Pawar
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
