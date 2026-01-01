ProductionKinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Procinex, Trident
Also known as
Leon Garros ishchet druga, 20,000 Leagues Across the Land, 20.000 levges pano sti Gi, Leon Garros Is Looking for His Friend, Leon Garros keresi a barátját, Leon Garros sucht einen Freund, Leon Garros szuka przyjaciela, Missä olet ystäväni?, Vingt mille lieues sur la terre, Леон Гаррос ищет друга, Leon Garros traži prijatelja, Leon Garros își caută prietenul, Леон Гаррос шукає друга, 20,000 Lieues Sur La Terre, Leon Garose hledá přítele, Léon Garros sucht einen Freund