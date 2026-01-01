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Poster of 20,000 Leagues Across the Land
6.1
Kinoafisha Films 20,000 Leagues Across the Land
6.1

20,000 Leagues Across the Land

, 1960
Leon Garros ishchet druga
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of 20,000 Leagues Across the Land
6.1

Cast

Yuri Belov
Yuri Belov
Nicolas
Françoise Deldick
Jean Gaven
Grégoire
Vladimir Ivashov
Vladimir Ivashov
Fedia
Tatyana Samoylova
Tatyana Samoylova
Natasha
Léon Zitrone
Léon Garros
Jean Rochefort
Jean Rochefort
Fernand
Lyudmila Marchenko
Lyudmila Marchenko
Masha, la liftière
Tamara Altseva
Yevgeny Burenkov
Borts Baganov
Andrey Chernoshchekov
Director Marcello Pagliero
Writer Sergey Mikhalkov, Michel Cournot, Semyon Klebanov, Leonid Zorin
Composer Nikita Bogoslovskiy, José Padilla
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 13 January 1961
Release date
18 January 1961 France
13 January 1961 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Procinex, Trident
Also known as
Leon Garros ishchet druga, 20,000 Leagues Across the Land, 20.000 levges pano sti Gi, Leon Garros Is Looking for His Friend, Leon Garros keresi a barátját, Leon Garros sucht einen Freund, Leon Garros szuka przyjaciela, Missä olet ystäväni?, Vingt mille lieues sur la terre, Леон Гаррос ищет друга, Leon Garros traži prijatelja, Leon Garros își caută prietenul, Леон Гаррос шукає друга, 20,000 Lieues Sur La Terre, Leon Garose hledá přítele, Léon Garros sucht einen Freund

Film rating

6.1
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6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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