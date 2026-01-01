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Poster of Annychka
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Annychka
7.3

Annychka

, 1969
Annychka
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Annychka
7.3

Cast

Lyubov Rumyantseva
Lyubov Rumyantseva
Annychka
Konstantin Stepankov
Konstantin Stepankov
Kmet
Grigore Grigoriu
Andrei
Ivan Mykolaichuk
Roman
Boryslav Brondukov
Boryslav Brondukov
Krupniak
Anatoli Barchuk
Yaroslav
Ivan Gavrilyuk
Ivanko
Olga Nozhkina
Annychka's mother
Vasyl Symchych
Semen
Boris Ivchenko
Obersturmbannführer
Director Boris Ivchenko
Writer Viktor Ivchenko
Composer Vadim Gomolyaka
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 27 May 1969
Release date
27 May 1969 USSR
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Annychka, Анничка, Аннычка, Anitschka, Annicska, Hanočka

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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