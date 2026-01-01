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7.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Annychka
7.3
Annychka
, 1969
Annychka
USSR / Drama / 18+
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Similar
7.3
Cast
Lyubov Rumyantseva
Annychka
Konstantin Stepankov
Kmet
Grigore Grigoriu
Andrei
Ivan Mykolaichuk
Roman
Boryslav Brondukov
Krupniak
Anatoli Barchuk
Yaroslav
Ivan Gavrilyuk
Ivanko
Olga Nozhkina
Annychka's mother
Vasyl Symchych
Semen
Boris Ivchenko
Obersturmbannführer
Director
Boris Ivchenko
Writer
Viktor Ivchenko
Composer
Vadim Gomolyaka
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
1969
World premiere
27 May 1969
Release date
27 May 1969
USSR
Production
Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Annychka, Анничка, Аннычка, Anitschka, Annicska, Hanočka
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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