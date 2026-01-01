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Poster of The Sea Gull
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Sea Gull
6.8

The Sea Gull

, 1968
The Sea Gull
USA, Great Britain / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Sea Gull
6.8

Cast

James Mason
James Mason
Trigorin, a Writer
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Nina, a Landowner's Daughter
Simone Signoret
Simone Signoret
Arkadina, an Actress
David Warner
David Warner
Konstantin, Her Son
Harry Andrews
Sorin, Her Brother
Denholm Elliott
Dorn, a Doctor
Eileen Herlie
Polina, the Bailiff's Wife
Alfred Lynch
Medvedenko, a Schoolteacher
Ronald Radd
Shamraev, the Estate Balififf
Kathleen Widdoes
Masha, His Daughter
Director Sidney Lumet
Writer Anton Chekhov, Moura Budberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 21 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 23 December 1968
Release date
23 December 1968 USA
MPAA G
Budget $830,000
Production Sidney Lumet Productions, Warner Bros./Seven Arts
Also known as
The Sea Gull, A Gaivota, Chekov's The Sea Gull, Die Möwe, Il gabbiano, La gaviota, La mouette, Lokki, Måken, Mewa, O glaros, Sirály, Ο γλάρος, Чайка

Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb

Quotes

[first lines]
Semyon Medvedenko Why do you always wear black?
Masha I'm in mourning for my life. I'm unhappy.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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