Cast
Harry Andrews
Sorin, Her Brother
Denholm Elliott
Dorn, a Doctor
Ronald Radd
Shamraev, the Estate Balififf
Kathleen Widdoes
Masha, His Daughter
Cast and Crew
Writer
Anton Chekhov, Moura Budberg
Film details
Country
USA / Great Britain
Runtime
2 hours 21 minutes
Production year
1968
World premiere
23 December 1968
MPAA
G
Budget
$830,000
Production
Sidney Lumet Productions, Warner Bros./Seven Arts
Also known as
The Sea Gull, A Gaivota, Chekov's The Sea Gull, Die Möwe, Il gabbiano, La gaviota, La mouette, Lokki, Måken, Mewa, O glaros, Sirály, Ο γλάρος, Чайка