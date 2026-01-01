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Poster of Goodbye, Boys
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Goodbye, Boys
7.6

Goodbye, Boys

, 1964
Do svidaniya, malchiki!
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Goodbye, Boys
7.6

Cast

Evgeniy Steblov
Evgeniy Steblov
Volodya
Nikolay Dostal
Nikolay Dostal
Alik
Mikhail Kononov
Mikhail Kononov
Vitya Anikin
Natalya Bogunova
Natalya Bogunova
Inna
Anna Rodionova
Katya
Yefim Kopelyan
Yefim Kopelyan
Elsa Lezhdey
Elsa Lezhdey
Victoria Fyodorova
Zhenya
Angelina Stepanova
Angelina Stepanova
Nadezhda Byelova - maty Volodi
Nikolay Grabbe
Voenkom
Maksim Grekov
Popendopulo
Iosif Kolin
Tartakovskiy
Director Mikhail Kalik
Writer Boris Balter, Mikhail Kalik
Composer Mikael Tariverdiev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 1 January 1964
Release date
1 January 1964 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Do svidaniya, malchiki, Do widzenia, chłopcy, Goodbye, Boys, Tot ziens jongens, Viszlát, fiúk, До свидания, мальчики, Do svidaniya, malchiki!

Film rating

7.6
Rate 14 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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