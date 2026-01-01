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Poster of Ponedelnik: den tyazhyolyy
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Ponedelnik: den tyazhyolyy
6.7

Ponedelnik: den tyazhyolyy

, 1963
Ponedelnik: den tyazhyolyy
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Ponedelnik: den tyazhyolyy
6.7

Cast

Ivan Voronov
Yuriy Andreyevich Khristoforov
Nikolai Gritsenko
Nikolai Gritsenko
Kuzma Yegorovich Stryapkov
Viktor Chekmaryov
Yakov Mikhaylovich Kablukov
Stanislav Khitrov
Yevlampiy Kokin
Lyudmila Khityaeva
Lyudmila Khityaeva
Anna Timofeyevna Solovyova
Yelena Ponsova
Mariya Antonovna Korolkova
Tamara Sovchi
Zoya Khristoforova
Viktor Petrov
Vasya Kablukov
Vladimir Muravyov
Aleksey Potapovich Latyshev
Yuriy Medvedev
Yuriy Medvedev
Sukhov
Director Ivan Lukinsky
Writer Arkadi Vasilyev
Composer Vadim Gamaleya
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 6 June 1964
Release date
6 June 1964 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Ponedelnik: den tyazhyolyy, Понедельник - день тяжёлый

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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