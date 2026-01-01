Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Ponedelnik: den tyazhyolyy
6.7
Ponedelnik: den tyazhyolyy
, 1963
Ponedelnik: den tyazhyolyy
USSR / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.7
Cast
Ivan Voronov
Yuriy Andreyevich Khristoforov
Nikolai Gritsenko
Kuzma Yegorovich Stryapkov
Viktor Chekmaryov
Yakov Mikhaylovich Kablukov
Stanislav Khitrov
Yevlampiy Kokin
Lyudmila Khityaeva
Anna Timofeyevna Solovyova
Yelena Ponsova
Mariya Antonovna Korolkova
Tamara Sovchi
Zoya Khristoforova
Viktor Petrov
Vasya Kablukov
Vladimir Muravyov
Aleksey Potapovich Latyshev
Yuriy Medvedev
Sukhov
Director
Ivan Lukinsky
Writer
Arkadi Vasilyev
Composer
Vadim Gamaleya
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
1963
World premiere
6 June 1964
Release date
6 June 1964
USSR
Production
Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Ponedelnik: den tyazhyolyy, Понедельник - день тяжёлый
More
Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Ponedelnik: den tyazhyolyy
Ivan Brovkin on the State Farm
Comedy
1958, USSR
6.0
Priezzhayte na Baykal
Comedy
1965, USSR
5.0
Private Ivan
Musical, Comedy, Adventure
1955, USSR
7.0
Chuk and Gek
Drama, Family, Comedy
1953, USSR
7.0
Village Detective
Comedy, Crime
1968, USSR
7.0
Veseli Zhabokrychi
Comedy
1971, USSR
6.0
Ne imey 100 rubley...
Comedy
1959, USSR
6.0
Khozyayka gostinitsy
Comedy
1956, USSR
6.0
The Safety Match
Comedy
1954, USSR
7.0
Wind of Freedom
Comedy, Musical, Romantic
1961, USSR
6.0
Goaway and Twobriefcases
Family, Comedy, Children's
1974, USSR
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree