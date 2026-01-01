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Poster of Hunting Flies
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Hunting Flies
6.5

Hunting Flies

, 1969
Polowanie na muchy
Poland / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Hunting Flies
6.5

Cast

Zygmunt Malanowicz
Małgorzata Braunek
Ewa Skarzanka
Hanna Skarzanka
Józef Pieracki
Daniel Olbrychski
Daniel Olbrychski
Director Andrzej Wajda
Writer Janusz Glowacki
Composer Andrzej Korzynski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 19 August 1969
Release date
19 August 1969 Poland
Production Zespol Filmowy "Kamera", Polish Corporation for Film Production
Also known as
Polowanie na muchy, Hunting Flies, Caccia alle mosche, Fliegenjagd, Kärpästen metsästys, La caza de las moscas, La caza de moscas, Légyfogó, Moscas Caçadoras, Pejzaž posle bitke, Κυνηγώντας μύγες, Охота на мух, 蝿取り紙

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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