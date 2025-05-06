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6.8
Kinoafisha
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Suvorov
6.8
Suvorov
, 1940
Suvorov
USSR / Biography, History / 18+
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Similar
6.8
Cast
Aleksandr Khanov
Platonov
Mikhail Astangov
graf Aleksandr Andreyevich Arakcheyev
Nikolay Cherkasov
Aleksandr Suvorov feldmarshall
Apollon Yachnitskiy
Pavel I imperator
Sergey Kiligin
Pyotr Ivanovich Bagration general
Vsevolod Aksyonov
Meshcherskiy - gvardii poruchik
Georgi Kovrov
Prokhor 'Proshka' Semyonich
Aleksandr Pavlovich Antonov
polkovnik Tyurin
Aleksandr Smirnov
Gen. Aleksey Ivanovich Gorchakov
Fyodor Ivanov
Egorka
Director
Mikhail Doller
,
Vsevolod Pudovkin
Writer
Georgiy Grebner
,
Nikolai Ravich
Composer
Yuri Shaporin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
1940
World premiere
23 January 1941
Release date
1 June 1945
Czechoslovakia
19 September 1941
USA
23 January 1941
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Suvorov, Suworow, General Suvorov, General Suworow, Kampen om djävulsbron, Napóleon ellen, Tåget över alperna, Суворов
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
12
votes
6.8
IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
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