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Poster of Suvorov
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Suvorov
6.8

Suvorov

, 1940
Suvorov
USSR / Biography, History / 18+
Poster of Suvorov
6.8

Cast

Aleksandr Khanov
Platonov
Mikhail Astangov
graf Aleksandr Andreyevich Arakcheyev
Nikolay Cherkasov
Aleksandr Suvorov feldmarshall
Apollon Yachnitskiy
Pavel I imperator
Sergey Kiligin
Pyotr Ivanovich Bagration general
Vsevolod Aksyonov
Meshcherskiy - gvardii poruchik
Georgi Kovrov
Prokhor 'Proshka' Semyonich
Aleksandr Pavlovich Antonov
Aleksandr Pavlovich Antonov
polkovnik Tyurin
Aleksandr Smirnov
Gen. Aleksey Ivanovich Gorchakov
Fyodor Ivanov
Egorka
Director Mikhail Doller, Vsevolod Pudovkin
Writer Georgiy Grebner, Nikolai Ravich
Composer Yuri Shaporin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1940
World premiere 23 January 1941
Release date
1 June 1945 Czechoslovakia
19 September 1941 USA
23 January 1941 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Suvorov, Suworow, General Suvorov, General Suworow, Kampen om djävulsbron, Napóleon ellen, Tåget över alperna, Суворов

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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