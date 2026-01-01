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Poster of Nepobedimye
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Nepobedimye
6.1

Nepobedimye

, 1942
Nepobedimye
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Nepobedimye
6.1

Cast

Boris Babochkin
Boris Babochkin
Nikolay Radionov
Boris Blinov
Grisha Bondarets
Tamara Makarova
Tamara Makarova
Nastya Kovalyova
Viktor Klyucharyov
Pyotr Kirillov
Alexandr Chvylja
Alexandr Chvylja
Dmitriy Pronin
Pyotr Aleynikov
Chauffeur Grisha
Nikolay Cherkasov
Radionov's Father
Nikolay Dubinskiy
Vlasov
N. Mitrushenko
Seryozhka
Vasily Zaychikov
Secretary of the Party Committee
Grigori Kirillov
Krasnosheyev
Director Sergey Gerasimov, Mikhail Kalatozov
Writer Mikhail Bleiman, Sergey Gerasimov, Mikhail Kalatozov
Composer Venedikt Pushkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1942
World premiere 21 January 1943
Release date
21 January 1943 Russia
21 January 1943 USSR
Also known as
Nepobedimye, Invincible, Nepobedivi, Niezwyciężeni, Непобедимые

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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