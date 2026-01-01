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Poster of The Blood of a Poet
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Blood of a Poet
7.3

The Blood of a Poet

, 1930
Le sang d'un poete
France / Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of The Blood of a Poet
7.3

Cast

Enrique Riveros
Poet
Lee Miller
Statue
Féral Benga
Black Angel
Odette Talazac
Pauline Carton
Jean Desbordes
Louis XV Friend
Fernand Dichamps
Lucien Jager
Un spectateur dans une loge
Barbette
Un spectateur
Jean Cocteau
Bit Part
Director Jean Cocteau
Writer Jean Cocteau
Composer Georges Auric
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 55 minutes
Production year 1930
World premiere 20 January 1932
Release date
20 January 1932 France
20 May 2010 Greece
3 November 1933 USA
Production Vicomte de Noailles
Also known as
Le sang d'un poète, The Blood of a Poet, Das Blut eines Dichters, La sangre de un poeta, A költő vére, En dikters blod, En poets blod, Il sangue di un poeta, Krew poety, La sang d'un poeta, O Sangue de Um Poeta, Pesnikova krv, Şairin Kanı, Sangue de Um Poeta, To aima tou poiiti, Το αίμα του ποιητή, Кровь поэта, Кръвта на поета, 詩人の血, 시인의 피, Poetens blod, Кров поета

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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