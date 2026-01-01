Le sang d'un poète, The Blood of a Poet, Das Blut eines Dichters, La sangre de un poeta, A költő vére, En dikters blod, En poets blod, Il sangue di un poeta, Krew poety, La sang d'un poeta, O Sangue de Um Poeta, Pesnikova krv, Şairin Kanı, Sangue de Um Poeta, To aima tou poiiti, Το αίμα του ποιητή, Кровь поэта, Кръвта на поета, 詩人の血, 시인의 피, Poetens blod, Кров поета
Film rating
7.3
Rate10 votes
7.2IMDb
Stills
Quotes
StatueMirrors ought to think a bit before reflecting images.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.