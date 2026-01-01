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Poster of L'Age d'Or
6.8
Kinoafisha Films L'Age d'Or
6.8

L'Age d'Or

, 1930
L'âge d'or
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of L'Age d'Or
6.8

Cast

Gaston Modot
The Man
Lya Lys
The Woman
Max Ernst
Bandit Leader in the Hut
Pierre Prévert
Artigas
Governor
Jacques Brunius
Caridad de Laberdesque
Girl at Blangis' Castle
Caridad de Laberdesque
Girl at Blangis' Castle
Lionel Salem
Duke of Blangis
Germaine Noizet
Marquise of X
Duchange
Orchestra Conductor
Bonaventura Ibáñez
Marquis of X
Director Luis Buñuel
Writer Luis Buñuel, Salvador Dalí
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 1930
World premiere 28 October 1930
Release date
28 October 1930 France
Worldwide Gross $32,712
Production Vicomte de Noailles
Also known as
L'Âge d'or, L'Age d'Or, La edad de oro, Das goldene Zeitalter, Guldåldern, The Golden Age, Zlatý vek, 黃金年代, A Idade de Ouro, A Idade do Ouro, Âge d'or, Age of Gold, Aranykor, Aukso amžius, De gouden eeuw, Guldalderen, Gullalderen, Kulta-aika, L'età dell'oro, La bête andalouse, Vârsta de aur, Zlatno doba, Złoty wiek, Χρυσή εποχή, Златният век, Золоте століття, Золотой век, 黄金时代, 黄金時代, L'edat d'or

Film rating

6.8
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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