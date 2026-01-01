L'Âge d'or, L'Age d'Or, La edad de oro, Das goldene Zeitalter, Guldåldern, The Golden Age, Zlatý vek, 黃金年代, A Idade de Ouro, A Idade do Ouro, Âge d'or, Age of Gold, Aranykor, Aukso amžius, De gouden eeuw, Guldalderen, Gullalderen, Kulta-aika, L'età dell'oro, La bête andalouse, Vârsta de aur, Zlatno doba, Złoty wiek, Χρυσή εποχή, Златният век, Золоте століття, Золотой век, 黄金时代, 黄金時代, L'edat d'or
Film rating
6.8
Rate15 votes
7.2IMDb
Quotes
Young GirlI have waited for a long time. What joy to have our children murdered!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.