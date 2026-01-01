Copperfield, at present, I have nothing to bestow but advice. Still, that advice is so far worth taking. I have never taken it myself, and am the miserable creature you behold. Young friend, I counsel you: annual income, 20 pounds. Annual expenditure, 19 pounds. Result? Happiness. Annual income, 20 pounds. Annual expenditure, 21 pounds. Result? Misery. Farewell, Copperfield. I shall be happy to improve your prospects, in case anything turns up - which, I may say, I am hourly expecting.

Mr. Micawber Copperfield, at present, I have nothing to bestow but advice. Still, that advice is so far worth taking. I have never taken it myself, and am the miserable creature you behold. Young friend, I counsel you: annual income, 20 pounds. Annual expenditure, 19 pounds. Result? Happiness. Annual income, 20 pounds. Annual expenditure, 21 pounds. Result? Misery. Farewell, Copperfield. I shall be happy to improve your prospects, in case anything turns up - which, I may say, I am hourly expecting.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.