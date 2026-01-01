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Poster of David Copperfield
7.4
Kinoafisha Films David Copperfield
7.4

David Copperfield

, 1935
The Personal History, Adventures, Experience, & Observation of David Copperfield the Younger
USA / Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of David Copperfield
7.4

Synopsis

A gentle orphan discovers life and love in an indifferent adult world.

Cast

Edna May Oliver
Aunt Betsey
Elizabeth Allan
Mrs. Copperfield
Harry Beresford
Dr. Chillip
Freddie Bartholomew
David, the Child
Jessie Ralph
Nurse Peggotty
Frank Lawton
David, the Man
Hugh Walpole
The Vicar
Basil Rathbone
Mr. Murdstone
Herbert Mundin
Barkis
John Buckler
Ham
Director George Cukor
Writer Charles Dickens, Hugh Walpole, Howard Estabrook
Composer Herbert Stothart
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 1935
World premiere 18 January 1935
Release date
23 December 1935 Hungary KN
18 January 1935 USA
3 January 1949 USSR
Worldwide Gross $102
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
The Personal History, Adventures, Experience, & Observation of David Copperfield the Younger, David Copperfield, Copperfield Dávid, Davide Copperfield, Dawid Copperfield, Vida e Aventuras de David Copperfield, Дэвид Копперфилд, 孤児ダビド物語, Тяжёлые годы

Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.3 IMDb

Quotes

Mr. Micawber Copperfield, at present, I have nothing to bestow but advice. Still, that advice is so far worth taking. I have never taken it myself, and am the miserable creature you behold. Young friend, I counsel you: annual income, 20 pounds. Annual expenditure, 19 pounds. Result? Happiness. Annual income, 20 pounds. Annual expenditure, 21 pounds. Result? Misery. Farewell, Copperfield. I shall be happy to improve your prospects, in case anything turns up - which, I may say, I am hourly expecting.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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